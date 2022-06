Grown Rogue International Inc. GRUSF GRIN, a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, announced the termination of the joint venture between its Michigan partner, Golden Harvests, LLC and Pure Extracts Corp. The termination is immaterial to the company and the company's financial statements, since Grown Rogue had not incorporated any revenue or profits from this joint venture into their forecasts or planning.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO