Gores Guggenheim Inc GGPI was soaring up more than 13% on Friday, heavily outpacing the general market, which saw the S&P 500 trading up about 0.7%. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is expected to merge with Polestar this month and list as a public company on the Nasdaq. The merger has garnered interest from traders and investors, especially after Polestar announced on June 9 that it had begun supplying Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ with electric vehicles.

ECONOMY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO