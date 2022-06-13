Meghan helps girls with business pitches as guest coach for entrepreneur session

The Duchess of Sussex took on a role as a guest coach for a girls’ entrepreneurship course.

Meghan visited the Project Fearless initiative in Amsterdam in April while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

Photos shared by the Dutch non-profit organisation on Monday showed Meghan hugging a delighted young participant, and also cheering with her hand in the air in a team photo with the teenagers.

In another image, the duchess sits cross-legged in a discussion circle, and standing at a whiteboard.

The duchess said, in a statement released by Archewell: “Safe, supportive spaces like Project Fearless allow girls the opportunity to express themselves, build each other up, gain resilience and tackle new challenges.”

Project Fearless aims to give girls and non-binary youngsters aged nine to 14 the tools to succeed through after-school courses, including, among others, on climate science, skateboarding, kick-boxing and entrepreneurship.

It announced the duchess’ visit to mark its third birthday.

It described how former actress Meghan helped the students with their business pitches and “enthusiastically” took part in a group exercise on facing fears.

“Earlier this year, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, joined our first entrepreneurship course as a guest coach,” it said.

“During her visit, she gave the girls inspiring and encouraging feedback on their sustainable business pitches, and enthusiastically joined in with a group exercise on facing fears.”

Merida Miller, founder of Project Fearless, said: “The duchess’ visit was a brilliant way to celebrate the impact Project Fearless has made over the last three years, introducing the girls to an accessible role model who is making a difference and using her voice.”

