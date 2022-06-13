ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mulaney to perform in Rochester at Kodak Center

By Panagiotis Argitis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtgVm_0g99XJvl00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emmy-winning comedian John Mulaney is coming to the Kodak Center for his “From Scratch 2022” tour, organizers announced Monday.

Mulaney will take center stage on Wednesday, November 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and are expected to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online and in person at the Kodak Center Box Office.

The tour has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl.

In 2018, John Mulaney traveled with sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. He has also written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth , on which he voices the character of Andrew.

Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian.

What’s Good: Lynx kittens, young musicians, Liberty Medals

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights two young musicians, a pair of newborn Canada lynx kittens, and the Liberty Medals […]
ROCHESTER, NY
