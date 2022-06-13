John Mulaney to perform in Rochester at Kodak Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emmy-winning comedian John Mulaney is coming to the Kodak Center for his “From Scratch 2022” tour, organizers announced Monday.

Mulaney will take center stage on Wednesday, November 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and are expected to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online and in person at the Kodak Center Box Office.

The tour has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl.

In 2018, John Mulaney traveled with sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. He has also written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth , on which he voices the character of Andrew.

Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian.

