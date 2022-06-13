ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Hip hop superstar Post Malone bringing his 2022 tour to Columbia

By Noah Feit
 4 days ago

Rap superstar Post Malone is coming back to Columbia .

The chart-topping Grammy nominee will bring his “Twelve Carat Tour” to Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 15, promoters said on Twitter.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, but Ticketmaster will hold a presale event online at 10 a.m. Tuesday. On June 20, any tickets that are still available can be purchased online or at the Colonial Life Arena box office.

Information on ticket prices was not available.

The concert in Columbia is currently the only scheduled tour stop in the Carolinas , with the next closest venues located in Atlanta and Nashville.

Roddy Ricch, who performs on a song on Post Malone’s new album, will join the Columbia show as special guest, promoters said.

Post Malone performed at Colonial Life Arena in February 2020, promoting his album “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” which spent several weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. His show was one of the last major live performances in Columbia before events were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post Malone recently released his fourth full-length album “Twelve Carat Toothache,” which includes singles “Cooped Up” (with Roddy Ricch) and “One Right Now” (with The Weeknd), while the record also includes appearances from an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI.

The hip hop star’s previous album “beerbongs & Bentleys” went triple platinum, and he broke a 54-year-old record when he had nine songs in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, according to the release. Among his hits are “Congratulations,” “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse),” “I Fall Apart,” “Psycho,” “White Iverson,” and “Better Now.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

