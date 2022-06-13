ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Get Off Your High Horse

By JustJen
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVJCw_0g99WKHL00

This 90 Day Fiance episode, was a lot to say the least. There was everything from verbal to physical fights. There was no limit to the aggression displayed in this episode. I don’t know if the cast was just holding this in or it was brewing all along. Either way I was thoroughly entertained the entire show. I can’t wait to see how they plan on following this up.

Jibri brawls with his friend, David in the studio. Mohamed expects Yvette to convert. Thais’ hopes for a future free of Patrick’ s brother are dashed. Ariela finds out Biniyam is entangled with a woman. Kobe snaps at Emily . Shaeeda thinks Bilal is a neat freak. Let’s get straight to the recap.

Bilal, 42 (Kansas City, Missouri) and Shaeeda, 37 (Trinidad and Tobago)

Bilal and Shaeeda ’s differences are really starting to take a toll on their relationship. After not getting any straight answers about having children in the future, Shaeeda wants time to herself. But when Bilal insists that she join him at his place of worship, things get tense. He claims one of the reasons he chose to be in a relationship is because of her religious beliefs. But in Trinidad the rules are a bit different. Honestly, I think after he ignored her and made her feel isolated the last time they went to the mosque, she would rather stay home.  Given Bilal’s controlling nature, he doesn’t want to allow her this small win.

Shaeeda is starting become annoyed with Bilal’ s neat freak tendencies. She has already been scolded for leaving water on the floor and counters and clothing pins in the couch. He then takes things further when he shows her how she is organizing the cutlery the wrong way. Now, I am definitely a person who likes things done a particular way, but I don’t agree with his delivery. There is a way to show someone your process or just quietly fix it yourself.

Emily, 29 (Salina, Kansas) and Kobe, 34 (Cameroon)

Kobe offers to help around the farm, but he doesn’t realize that he would be shoveling horse manure. Once again, Emily chooses to antagonize him.  He finally snaps and tells her to shut up. The man is shoveling heavy horse poop in the cold to make her happy and she has the nerve to rush him so they can hang out. As well as micromanage and act as if she is his supervisor. Honestly, I would have gone off on her a long time ago. She seems to be able to dish it, but not take it. She has repeatedly disrespected and commanded him to do things in front of her family and he has tried to grin and bear it. Of course, Emily storms off acting as if she is a victim.

Emily ’s mother admits that her daughter can be pushy, but she doesn’t agree with Kobe telling her to shut up. Of course, that wasn’t nice, but I can see how someone would snap if you are bullying them while they are trying to concentrate. When he comes in from working, Emily immediately confronts him for being rude. It’s funny that she can see what he does wrong, but can never see her faults. She is the epitome of disrespectful. Communication and respect work both ways. Kobe apologizes for his words, but he is still concerned about the way she belittles him. Sigh! If they didn’t have a child together, I don’t think they would be in a relationship. Or at least, I hope not.

Yvette, 48 (Albuquerque, New Mexico) and Mohamed, 25 (Egypt)

In an effort to be supportive, Yvette attends a local mosque with Mohamed . When they arrive, she is uncomfortable, but makes the best of it. Her worst fear comes true when he asks her to convert as soon as they leave. Although she makes it clear that she has no plans to do so, Mohamed believes that it could be necessary for their relationship to work.

When Yvette tries to get away to meet with one of her friends, Mohamed is shocked.  He even tries to lay a guilt trip on her for leaving him. It’s obvious once Yvette begins to vent to her friend, she really needed some time away. They are both under a lot of pressure due to all of their cultural differences. Her friend is emotional at the thought that she could lose her friend to this relationship.  I need to know what the hell they were talking about, before he arrived in the US. I don’t understand how they both have such different outlooks on their future together.

Ariela, 30, (Princeton, New Jersey) and Biniyam, 31 (Ethiopia)

Biniyam and Ariela take a tour of the MMA gym where he hopes to train for his dream career. After she finds out the time investment necessary, she fears that he will begin to prioritize training over his family. Honestly, I think it could be good for him, at least while he isn’t working. But she feels like she needs more help now that she just started a remote job at her friend’s company. When she arrives to pick up Biniyam from the gym, she goes insane when she sees him sparring with a woman. She even berates the fighter for wearing makeup while being at a gym. The woman doesn’t match Ariela’s negative energy, which helps to deescalate the incident.  Most people would have gone off on Ariela after the way she acted. When they leave, she continues to argue saying that he should tell her when women are in the gym. Sigh! Whew, the insecurity is thick in the air.

Patrick, 31 (Austin, Texas) and Thais, 25 (Brazil)

After finding out that he will need to move from Austin to Dallas for a job opportunity, Patrick wants his brother John to move as well. Naturally, Thais isn’t happy that they will be bringing a third wheel to yet another home. She doesn’t understand why his grown brother needs to live with them. Frankly, neither do I. Sadly, there seems to be some codependency issues at play.

When Patrick and Thais arrive at their new home, she is disappointed. John has already arrived before them and started decorating and claiming parts of the house. Thais can’t believe they left a larger home, for this one. Patrick tries to explain that this new house is bigger it just has two floors.  Naturally, John is annoyed that his sister-in-law to be has the nerve to complain. Even Patrick can’t ignore his fiancé’s entitlement when he grew up in a trailer park and the home she is complaining about is worth almost a million dollars. Thais, you may want to calm down, you didn’t live in a mansion in Brazil. I understand how she wouldn’t like living with John, but she is starting to come off as super ungrateful.

Jibri, 28 (Rapid City, South Dakota) and Miona, 23 (Serbia)

Jibri and Miona finally arrive in Chicago to meet with his best friend, David at his trucking company. Things get tense when David suggests Jibri start driving trucks again, so that he can make money. Immediately Jibri takes offense and accuses his friend of changing for money. David reminds Jibri that he has also changed, now that he is in a relationship.  In a post interview, David expresses concern about how Miona may be holding Jibri back in life. Wow…

Miona happily plans her dream beach wedding while Jibri is at the studio. But she is coming to realize that pricing and a rushed wedding is going to be an issue. Things in the studio take a turn for the worst, when David gets annoyed that Jibri wants to text Miona to make sure everything is okay. When he continues to question his relationship, Jibri gets physical with David. SMH… Are you guys really fighting in a studio you paid for? I would have just ignored David. Even one of his female band mates said she understood his need to check in because Miona is all alone. Well… there goes the studio session. Not sure how they are going to come back from rolling around fighting to performing.

TELL US: IS EMILY OR KOBE WRONG? IS THAIS SPOILED OR DOES SHE JUST WANT A NICE HOME? WILL THINGS WORK BETWEEN MOHAMED AND YVETTE?

Photo Credit: TLC

The post 90 Day Fiancé Recap: Get Off Your High Horse appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 3

