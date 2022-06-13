ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, OR

Police Arrest Umatilla Man in Connection with Graffiti Tagging

By Northeast Oregon Now
northeastoregonnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Umatilla man was arrested Thursday in connection with a graffiti case that the Hermiston Police Department has labeled “a pain for quite a long time.”. Abraham M. Arellano, 25, was arrested and charged with...

northeastoregonnow.com

northeastoregonnow.com

OSP Identifies Poaching Suspect

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife is thanking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect in a poaching case. On Thursday, Fish & Wildlife issued a call for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a light-colored SUV last seen near Hermiston around October of 2021.
HERMISTON, OR
KEPR

Police arrest second suspect for alleged 2018 Kennewick murder

Kennewick, WA — Additional developments in the murder of a 18-year-old man have led detectives to obtain probable cause to arrest a second man for allegedly committing 1st Degree Murder in Kennewick in 2018. On October 26, 2018, 18-year-old Hunter Black was murdered in his home. The initial investigation...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Crews gets trial date for narcotics charges

WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man who police said allegedly pointed a laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter in April was arraigned this week on unrelated charges. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and driving under the influence following a two-vehicle collision that happened on Feb. 18. He pleaded not guilty, and a trial is set for Aug. 30.
WALLA WALLA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. June 14: Kasey Shawn Pankey, 30, was arrested on the 400 block of E. Pine Avenue and charged with strangulation (aggravated assault) and fourth-degree assault (aggravated assault). June 12: Mario Pablo Ordonez, 28, was arrested near W. Orchard Avenue...
HERMISTON, OR
610KONA

Man Assaults Two Walla Walla Police Officers During Stolen Motorcycle Investigation

(Walla Walla, WA) — Two Walla Walla police officers were injured Tuesday after a struggle with an uncooperative suspect. It started around 4:45 pm when an officer contacted a male subject who was reported acting suspiciously while pushing a motorcycle in the 500 block of Pine Street. The officer was met with verbal aggression as he ran the license plate of the motorcycle. According to the officer, the male, later identified as 29-year-old Jacob Romero of Walla Walla, became increasingly aggressive, closing distance on the officer, presenting a threatening stance and behavior. After learning he was being placed under arrest, Romero allegedly said “no I’m not” and rushed the officer again. As the officer put his arms up to keep distance from Romero, Romero pushed the officers’ hands away. Romero then retreated into the residence.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Deputies recover stolen cougar statue

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Deputies with BCSO recovered the stolen cougar statue from Howard Amon Park on Wednesday. Officials said the bronze cougar statue was first reported missing on June 10. It normally stands at the north end of Howard Amon Park. Deputies said the cougar has been returned to...
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

OSP Seeks Public Help in Identifying Suspect in Poaching Case

Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife is seeking public assistance with locating the owner of a light-colored SUV last seen near Hermiston around October of 2021. The vehicle was captured by an OSP Fish & Wildlife Division mobile recording device, but the license plate is unreadable. It is believed the vehicle may reside in the Benton County area of southeast Washington and is connected with a poaching incident nearby.
HERMISTON, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Kennewick home left uninhabitable after fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in Kennewick Wednesday evening, June 15.   Kennewick Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of E 4th Avenue just before 6:30p.m. when a neighbor saw smoke and called 911   KFD says the first crew arrived within five minutes and discovered a significant amount of smoke...
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

Juan Rangel Chavez, Martin D Crowe and Christopher M Kaltenbach injured after a wreck near Burbank (Burbank, WA)

Authorities identified 73-year-old Juan Rangel Chavez, from Pasco, 58-year-old Martin D Crowe, from Kennewick, and 50-year-old Christopher M Kaltenbach, of Richland, as the victims who were injured after a wreck Wednesday near Burbank. The three-vehicle accident took place at around 2:51 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 12. The preliminary reports...
BURBANK, WA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

On early Friday morning, a man in his 50s lost his life following a traffic collision in Pasco. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the eastbound lanes of I-182 at N 4th Ave at approximately 2 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The early reports showed that a pickup truck was involved in the accident. On arrival, emergency responders performed life saving measures on the driver, but he was declared dead at the scene.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deadly car crash in Pasco causes I-182 closure Friday morning

PASCO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has investigated a deadly crash that happened on Eastbound I-182 at North 4th Ave. in Pasco. The crash happened at about 2 a.m. this morning. According to Sergeant Chad Pettijohn, only one 55-year-old male was involved. The male was heading Eastbound on I-182 when...
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

David Nickels pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2009 killing of Ephrata resident Sage Munro

BENTON COUNTY — David Nickels was released from custody this week after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the 2009 killing of Sage Munro in Ephrata. Nickels pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter ahead of what was expected to be a lengthy trial in Benton County Superior Court. Nickels, who was previously convicted on a first-degree murder charge that was later reversed by a state appeals court, had already served about 140 months behind bars.
EPHRATA, WA

