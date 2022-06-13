ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

PennDOT: DMVs closed for Juneteenth

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOgfU_0g99RQVW00

( WTAJ ) — PennDOT announced that all driver’s license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, June 18, through Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth National Freedom Day.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas – the furthest point in the south – with news of the end of the Civil War. Slaves were previously unaware they had been freed more than two years earlier when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, or that Confederate General Robert E. Lee had surrendered in Virginia two months earlier, PennDOT noted.

A variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals will still be available online at dmv.pa.gov .

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24/7 and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; change of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters’ ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.

