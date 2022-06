Kansas-based technology services company Wachter Inc. will hire 116 employees in Northwest Arkansas as part of plans to expand employment to 464 workers in the region by 2026. “The expansion of our Lowell facility will enable Wachter to remain agile and competitive as we provide crucial infrastructure and cutting-edge technology solutions to our customer base – in Northwest Arkansas and across the country,” Wachter CEO Brian Sloan said. “Our dedicated employees are our greatest asset, and we’re proud to invest in and grow the team in Lowell.”

LOWELL, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO