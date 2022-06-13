ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street enters bear market: S&P 500 closes 3.9% down - more than 20% lower than January's record high - while Dow Jones plummets 900 points amid fears US will spiral into recession

By Andrea Cavallier For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Wall Street entered a bear market on Monday as the S&P 500 sank 3.9%, bringing it more than 20% below the record high it set in January - while Dow Jones plummets 900 points amid fears US will spiral into recession.

The index sank 3.9% in the first chance for investors to trade after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse, not better.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was briefly down more than 1,000 points before finishing with a loss of 876.

At the center of the sell-off again was the Federal Reserve, which is scrambling to get inflation under control. Its main method to do that is to raise interest rates in order to slow the economy, a blunt tool that risks a recession if used too aggressively.

With the Fed seemingly pinned into having to get more aggressive, prices fell in a worldwide rout for everything from bonds to bitcoin, from New York to New Zealand. Some of the sharpest drops hit what had been big winners of the easier low-rate era, such as high-growth technology stocks and other former darlings of investors. Tesla slumped 7.1%, and Amazon dropped 5.5%. GameStop tumbled 8.4%.

'The best thing people can do is to not panic and don´t sell at the bottom,' said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, 'and we´re probably not at the bottom.'

Some economists are speculating the Fed on Wednesday may raise its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point. That's triple the usual amount and something the Fed hasn´t done since 1994. Traders now see a 28% probability of such a mega-hike, up from just 3% a week ago, according to CME Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewRyb_0g99QHqQ00
Wall Street entered a bear market on Monday as the S&P 500 sank 3.9%, bringing it more than 20% below the record high it set in January - while Dow Jones plummets 900 points
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QD7xd_0g99QHqQ00
Wall Street tumbled even more on Monday, sending the S&P 500 down more than 20% from its record, amid fears that a recession is more likely given how unshakeable inflation has become 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42slxv_0g99QHqQ00
The S&P 500 dropped 3.9% in the first chance for investors to trade after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse, not better

No one thinks the Fed will stop there, with markets bracing for a continued series of bigger-than-usual hikes. Those would come on top of some already discouraging signals about the economy and corporate profits, including a record-low preliminary reading on consumer sentiment that was soured by high gasoline prices.

It's all a whiplash turnaround from earlier in the pandemic, when central banks worldwide slashed rates to record lows and made other moves that propped up prices for stocks in hopes of juicing the economy.

Such expectations are also sending U.S. bond yields to their highest levels in years. The two-year Treasury yield shot to 3.20% from 3.06% late Friday, its second straight major move higher. It's more than quadrupled this year and touched its highest level since 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NI4HW_0g99QHqQ00
The center of Wall Street's focus was again on the Federal Reserve , which is scrambling to get inflation under control
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFIuM_0g99QHqQ00
Nasdaq was 3% lower as of Monday morning

The 10-year yield jumped to 3.32% from 3.15%, and the higher level will make mortgages and many other kinds of loans for households and for businesses more expensive. It has more than doubled this year.

The gap between the two-year and 10-year yields is also narrowing, a signal of increased pessimism about the economy in the bond market. If the two-year yield tops the 10-year yield, some investors see it as a sign of a looming recession.

The pain for markets was worldwide as investors braced for more aggressive moves from a coterie of central banks.

In Asia, indexes fell at least 3% in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. Stocks there were also hurt by worries about COVID-19 infections in China, which could push authorities to resume tough, business-slowing restrictions.

In Europe, Germany's DAX lost 2.7%, and the French CAC 40 fell 2.8%. The FTSE 100 in London dropped 1.8%.

Some of the biggest hits came for cryptocurrencies, which soared early in the pandemic when record-low interest rates encouraged some investors to pile into the riskiest investments. Bitcoin tumbled more than 18% and dropped below $22,700, according to Coindesk. It's back to where it was in late 2020 and down from a peak of $68,990 late last year.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was 21.7% below its record set early this year. If it finishes the day more than 20% below that high, it would enter what investors call a bear market.

Bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that's retreating, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. In contrast, Wall Street's nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market, because bulls charge, Stovall said.

The last bear market wasn't that long ago, in 2020, but it was an unusually short one that lasted only about a month. The S&P 500 got close to a bear market last month, briefly dipping more than 20% below its record, but it didn't finish a day below that threshold.

This would also be the first bear market for many novice investors who got into stock trading for the first time after the pandemic, a period when stocks largely seemed to go only up. That is, they did until inflation showed that it was worse than just a 'transitory' problem as initially portrayed.

Michael Wilson, a strategist at Morgan Stanley who's been among Wall Street's more pessimistic voices, is sticking with his view that the S&P 500 could fall to 3,400 even if the U.S. economy avoids a recession over the next year.

That would mark another nearly 10% drop from the current level, and Wilson said it reflects his view that Wall Street's earnings forecasts are still too optimistic, among other things.

With soaring price tags at stores souring sentiment for shoppers, even higher-income ones, Wilson said in a report that 'the next shoe to drop is a discounting cycle' as companies try to clear out built-up inventories.

Such moves would cut into their profitability, and a stock's price moves up and down largely on two things: how much cash the company is generating and how much an investor is willing to pay for it.

The Fed's moves factor heavily into that second part because higher rates make investors less willing to pay high prices for risky investments.

Economists at Deutsche Bank said they expect the Fed to hike rates by larger-than-usual amounts on Wednesday, again in July, then again in September and a fourth time in November. Just a week ago, before Friday's wake-up call of an inflation report, Wall Street was debating whether the Fed may take a pause on rate hikes in September.

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#U S Economy#S P 500#Bear Market#Dow Jones#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
Motley Fool

On a Terrible Day for Wall Street, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

PDC Energy got good news from regulators approving a key growth plan. Penske Automotive Group keeps benefiting from higher margins on cars and trucks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

414K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy