The Jazz Continuum Brings Dance To The Church

This is not your mother’s Stereo Garden. In fact, the new owners of the former nightclub in Patchogue want it to be more like your grandmother’s Stereo Garden. “Back in the day, before it was a club, this place was a banquet hall, a gathering space for the community, a place to make memories,” said Paola Navarro, who along with her husband, Carlos, signed a 30-year lease for the huge building at 9 Railroad Ave.

PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO