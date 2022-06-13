ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

The Jazz Continuum Brings Dance To The Church

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his brief remarks before the June 12th dance performance at The Church in Sag Harbor, co-founder Eric Fischl spoke of what he had set out for the space to be, and how the dancers and musicians present had imbued the space with the “palpable experience of creative energy on a...

www.27east.com

smithtownny.gov

Bringing the Light Back to Main Street

Smithtown Community Unites with Local Officials to Unveil Major Restoration Effort of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center. Elected Officials united with the Smithtown arts and local business community last week, nine months to the date after the initial call to action to help save the Main Street Theater. On Wednesday, June 8th, Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, together with his administration (Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo, Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, and Tax Receiver Deanna Varricchio) and Legislator Rob Trotta, joined with Smithtown Center for Performing Arts President Mike Mucciolo and his board members, Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Barbara Franco, and various Smithtown Business Owners to unveil details of the upcoming restoration of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center.
SMITHTOWN, NY
riverheadlocal

These Juneteenth celebrations will take place in Riverhead this weekend

Riverhead will celebrate Juneteenth this year over the weekend with events hosted by community organizations and the Suffolk Theater. Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and National Independence Day— is the celebration of the day on June 19, 1865 when Union Army General Gordon Granger read the proclamation of freedom for enslaved people in Texas, which was the last state with institutional slavery after the Civil War ended. The celebration dates back to Texas the year after in 1866.
27east.com

Robert Klein Takes The Suffolk Stage

Entertaining audiences for more than 40 years, life-long New Yorker Robert Klein continues to have an acclaimed career in comedy, on Broadway, on television, and in film. On Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. Robert Klein will perform at Riverhead’s Suffolk Theater. As the first comedian to ever appear...
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: June 16 to June 23, 2022

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the picturesque village. $10 per person. Advance registration required by calling 751-2244. Family Festival. St. Philip & James School, 1...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Entertainment
City
Sag Harbor, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Society
greaterlongisland.com

Patchogue’s new Stereo Garden, the spot for modern weddings and events

This is not your mother’s Stereo Garden. In fact, the new owners of the former nightclub in Patchogue want it to be more like your grandmother’s Stereo Garden. “Back in the day, before it was a club, this place was a banquet hall, a gathering space for the community, a place to make memories,” said Paola Navarro, who along with her husband, Carlos, signed a 30-year lease for the huge building at 9 Railroad Ave.
PATCHOGUE, NY
27east.com

‘Garden Masters’ Tour Planned Saturday At Ocean Road Sculpture Garden

A private Bridgehampton sculpture garden by LaGuardia Design Group will open to the public for a Garden Conservancy “Garden Masters” tour on Saturday, June 18. LaGuardia Design Group managing principal and founder Christopher LaGuardia will lead the tour through the 12-acre Ocean Road estate that is divided into multiple garden spaces and dotted with contemporary and modern sculpture by world-class artists. There are many surprises throughout the property, he said during an interview last week.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
stonybrook.edu

Summer Gardens at Stony Brook

Summer is a quiet time on campus. Students have gone home, faculty are on hiatus, dorms and dining halls are closed and rebuilding for the fall semester gets under way. It is also one of the prettiest seasons on campus, with lush greens and hidden gardens in full bloom. A walk on campus on a summer day is an enchanting experience.
STONY BROOK, NY
27east.com

Town Hall To Close For Juneteenth Observation Day in Southampton

Southampton Town Hall, Justice Court, plus senior and youth centers will be closed for the observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20. Beaches and parks will remain open. Resolutions amending... more. The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce annual Father’s Day Arts & Crafts Fair will be ... 16 Jun 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Ferry Hearing Postponed; Seaplanes An Emerging Issue In Sag Harbor

Two subjects that have been in the Sag Harbor news of late, seaplanes and passenger ferries, were conspicuous by their absence from the Sag Harbor Village Board agenda on Tuesday... more. The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce annual Father’s Day Arts & Crafts Fair will be ... 16 Jun 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Sound Beach – Cape Cod Style Home On A Dead-End Street!

Updated Kitchen With Generous Cabinetry Space, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances And Counter Seating. Bedroom On The 1st Floor. Upstairs Are 2 Sizable Bedrooms With Ample Storage. Mitsubishi Ductless HVAC Dual Zone, Vinyl Replacement Windows And Paver Patio. $329,000 | MLS#3401695. For more information click here.
SOUND BEACH, NY
HuntingtonNow

Report: Country Pointe Developer Swaps Plan for New One

A plan to build more than 300 villas and town homes in Huntington has been withdrawn, but the developer will submit a new proposal, Newsday reported Thursday. Country Pointe Elwood, on 55 acres at Jericho Turnpike and Manor Road in Huntington, was first proposed for residents 55 and over, but, developer Stephen Dubb told Newsday that the next plan would include 20 percent workforce housing.
HUNTINGTON, NY
27east.com

Edwina von Gal’s Marshouse Hits The Market

The home of renowned landscape designer Edwina von Gal overlooking Accabonac Harbor in Springs has hit the market, seeking $11.5 million. Named “Marshouse,” and pronounced “marsh house,” von Gal’s home abuts the Kaplan Meadows Sanctuary and is landscaped with various native plants. The property showcases...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Izumi Opens Fourth Location in West Babylon

Izumi Sushi and Hibachi Steak House has opened up in West Babylon. According to a report in GreaterBabylon.com, this is the chain’s fourth location. Others include Holbrook, Commack, and Levittown. The menu features a variety of sushi rolls and hibachi specials. Appetizers include BBQ Squid, grilled squid with kitchen...
WEST BABYLON, NY
TBR News Media

Northport and Rocky Point beaches closed to bathing

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services released the following press release on June 14:. Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach, both in Northport, and Tides Beach in Rocky Point are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacterial at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County...
ROCKY POINT, NY
northforker.com

One year at the beloved Catapano Dairy Farm

Catapano Dairy Farm (Credit: David Benthal) It’s been a little over a year since the first season properly began for the new owners of Catapano Dairy Farm. Connor Burke and his wife, Erin Argo Burke, have a North Fork origin story that may sound familiar. They originally split their time between Long Island and Brooklyn to accommodate their varied and busy lives — Connor owns Eastern Bay Oyster Company, while Erin is a lawyer. Once the pandemic hit, the Burkes decided to move to the North Fork full-time — and that’s where the goats come in.
AGRICULTURE
27east.com

Local Commuters Disappointed In LIRR Decision To End Friday Commuter Train

South Shore commuters heading east utilizing the South Fork Commuter Connection said they were disappointed in the Long Island Rail Road’s decision to drop some trains — particularly a Friday... more. 27east.com · News Vets: Talking With Two New Inductees Into The Long Island Journalism Hall ... 16...

