Restaurants

Bad Dad Brewing Co. shows off new billboards in time for Father’s Day

 4 days ago

Have you ever heard of Bad Dad Brewing Company?

You may have recently seen advertisements across the city, promoting Father’s Day.

Co-owner and VP of sales, Patrick Howard shares what it’s all about.

