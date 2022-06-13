Signs to look for heat stroke, exhaustion
Green Country is set to feel the summer heat this week as heat indices are predicted to be over triple digits.
Over the weekend, EMSA responded to a total of 11 suspected heat-related illness calls across the Tulsa metro area. Due to this, they issued Medical Heat Alerts and are expected to issue more this week.
There are many signs of what heat stroke or heat exhaustion looks like. Things to look out for are:
Heat exhaustion
- Feeling faint or dizzy
- Excessive sweating
- Feeling nauseous and/or vomiting
- Rapid, weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
According to the NOAA , they say if you or someone you know is experiencing heat exhaustion, move to a cooler environment. Wear loose clothing and apply cool, wet cloths or sit in a cool bath. Also, offer sips of water.
They say to seek help from first responders if the symptoms escalate to vomiting or last longer than an hour.
Heat stroke
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Body temps reach over 103 degrees
- Red, hot, dry skin
- Nausea and/or vomiting
- Rapid, strong pulse
- May lose consciousness
According to the NOAA , they say to immediately call 911 or get to a hospital as heat stroke is considered to be a severe medical emergency.
They also say to move to a cooler environment and use cool cloths or baths to cool down. Unlike heat exhaustion, someone experiencing a heat stroke should not be drinking fluids.
Delays in treatment of heat stroke can be fatal.
With many hot days ahead, EMSA urges everyone to make a plan to stay safe and offers tips on how to be prepared if you head outside.
