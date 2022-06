TRAFALGAR — Routine yard work turned into a scary situation for a Trafalgar teen while he was pouring fuel from a can and it caught fire Tuesday. According to the Trafalgar Fire Department, a 16-year-old was inside a barn and fueling a mower in the 4000 block of County Road West 300 South when the gas can caught on fire as fuel ran down the side of the mower.

