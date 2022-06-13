ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors urge precautions amid extreme heat in Middle Tennessee

By Nickelle Smith
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Doctors urged people need to be careful with their health as temperatures increase in Middle Tennessee.

“You can go from minor heat illness, which actually can involve fainting, all the way to serious heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke. And that can happen very, very quickly,” said Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. William Schaffner.

A Heat Advisory is in place for Middle TN and Southern KY Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will feel like 105-110 degrees. Communities in the excessive heat warning will feel like 112.

Dangerous heat expected this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGCwU_0g99L1Pk00

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management is urging everyone to take precautions during the week due to the forecast extreme heat. They’re also asking to please check on vulnerable people including children and older adults. This is especially important when working outside and doing strenuous work. People are advised to hydrate often, wear light-colored clothes and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Symptoms of heat stroke include dizziness, feeling confused or like you’re in an altered mental state, your body temperature increases, nausea or vomiting, or if you see someone become unconscious.

“The symptoms of that are involved multiple parts of your body, you can get weak, confused, aches and pains in your muscles,” said Dr. Schaffner. “The confusion is particularly important, your skin can get very dry, you can become nauseated, and even vomiting.”

Boot blisters, heat behind most medical issues at this year’s CMA Fest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFNxN_0g99L1Pk00

A 10-year average for weather fatalities in the U.S. from the National Weather Services showed there have been 107 on average related to heat, 94 from tornadoes and flooding, then you have wind and rip currents.

According to Nashville OEM, their protocol is to activate mobile or stationary cooling stations once the heat index reaches 110 degrees for a prolonged period of time. However, during extraordinary circumstances like multiple calls for heat-related illness, OEM can activate this plan for public safety.

Another reminder is to watch for the health and safety of pets and children.

“Older people, people who are frail, have underlying illnesses for any reason, and even young children can have these heat-related injuries come on much more quickly than we anticipate,” said Dr. Schaffner. “Children are out there running around in the sunshine and they can fool you because you really have to oblige them to drink a lot and get them indoors where it is cooler. So, go outside for periods of time but then give them some relief. Bring them in. Cool them down.”

