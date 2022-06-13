Juneteenth Celebrations

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman who used to work in Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Office spoke to FOX45 News about the staffing levels and unprepared attorneys and raised questions about what some people earning taxpayer-funded salaries are doing. The former employee worked in Mosby’s office...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds an increased use of Melatonin for kids has resulted in overdose poisoning since the beginning of the pandemic. The increased use of over-the-counter Melatonin may place children at risk for potential adverse events. Pediatrician...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Neighbors created a makeshift memorial Thursday outside three homes that were destroyed by arson early this week. While investigators said the fires were intentionally set, they cautioned they have not confirmed a motive for the arson. Many neighbors believe the arson was a hate crime, directed at the LGBTQ community.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New campaign financial numbers show incumbent Marilyn Mosby is trailing the two other Democratic candidates in the race for city state's attorney. Mosby is currently under a federal indictment and is hoping voters may give her a third term in office, as political pundits consider what the new numbers could mean for her campaign.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Johns Hopkins University is opening a new dining program and they want you to join their team!. Executive Chef for Johns Hopkins University Lizeth Cadena and Assistant Vice Provost of Dining Matthew Moss share more about this exciting opportunity.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Biggest African American Festival on the East Coast is back this weekend. Experience food, entertainment, and fun for the entire family at Druid Hill Park. Director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Reginald Moore shares more.
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Within days of that contentious exchange of dueling letters, it came as the first face to face, virtually, between the Baltimore County Council and Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams. Over an hours-long Zoom call, Williams outlined progress on the very issues surrounding busing among...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City School Board has remained silent on a scathing report from the Maryland Inspector General for Education exposing grade changing in City Schools. The report, which documented more than 12,000 improper grade changes, includes some stunning claims from school leaders who were interviewed by...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public School begins its USDA-funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) Thursday, which gives meals to youth free of charge. Meals are available to all who are 18-year-old and younger. Any person 19-year-old and above with a formally diagnosed disability who participates in a school...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A once stalled waste transfer station project was given the green light, according to the Baltimore Brew, after a political fundraiser for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Olszewski is currently running for reelection. The Brew reports the president of the Baltimore Recycling Center Jack...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore held an online fundraiser with Oprah Winfrey Tuesday night to discuss the future of leadership in Maryland. The chat between Moore and the veteran TV personality was held over Zoom. State Del. Cheryl Kagan, who represents Montgomery County, said about 300 people attended the fundraiser.
(WBFF) — The family of a man killed while riding his bike home from work is speaking out and raising questions. According to police, Charles Buster Banks was struck by Gardnel Carter, a Safe Streets worker in Baltimore. But Banks' family wants to know if he's getting special treatment because of his involvement with Safe Streets. Lifelong Baltimore resident, Pastor PM Smith weighs in on the investigation.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joins us to discuss this year's budget with an emphasis on our public safety investment. He also has details on his meeting with Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, and an update on last week's severe weather.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) - — Multiple people have come forward to defend Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams. The Baltimore County Board of Education met for the first time Tuesday night amid questions about the future of Williams’ leadership. During the meetings public comment portion of the...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Despite questions about the director of a city agency created to support safe communities, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said he is standing behind the leadership. Questions continue to swirl about an email obtained by FOX45 News. A senior staffer sent that email on behalf of...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The campaign for Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, dubbed “Friends of Nick Mosby,” is facing fines for failing to file its latest campaign finance report on time. “The Friends of Nick Mosby was required to file a campaign finance report on June 14,...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Sheriff John Anderson told FOX45 that he didn't attend a City Council budget hearing last week because he had COVID and he was at home quarantined. However, a public Facebook post shows that he held a public fundraiser the next night at the Mount Washington Tavern.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawyers for Keith Davis Jr. - a Baltimore man facing a possible fifth trial for the same murder - said Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has violated a judge's order not to discuss the case. In a motion filed this week, his public defenders said...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Councilman has introduced legislation aimed to address the issue of street racing in Baltimore. For months street riders have shut down City intersections, caused traffic back-ups, awakened entire communities and tied up already strained police resources. During Monday's City Council meeting Councilman Yitzy...
