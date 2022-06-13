ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Juneteenth Celebrations

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Prevention Convention is hosting a variety of...

foxbaltimore.com

foxbaltimore.com

Increased use of Melatonin causes overdoses in kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds an increased use of Melatonin for kids has resulted in overdose poisoning since the beginning of the pandemic. The increased use of over-the-counter Melatonin may place children at risk for potential adverse events. Pediatrician...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Neighbors set up memorial outside Baltimore homes destroyed by arson

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Neighbors created a makeshift memorial Thursday outside three homes that were destroyed by arson early this week. While investigators said the fires were intentionally set, they cautioned they have not confirmed a motive for the arson. Many neighbors believe the arson was a hate crime, directed at the LGBTQ community.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mosby trailing contenders in campaign money, expert weighs in on effect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New campaign financial numbers show incumbent Marilyn Mosby is trailing the two other Democratic candidates in the race for city state's attorney. Mosby is currently under a federal indictment and is hoping voters may give her a third term in office, as political pundits consider what the new numbers could mean for her campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Johns Hopkins Dining Program Job Fair

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Johns Hopkins University is opening a new dining program and they want you to join their team!. Executive Chef for Johns Hopkins University Lizeth Cadena and Assistant Vice Provost of Dining Matthew Moss share more about this exciting opportunity.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

AFRAM Festival takes over Juneteenth Weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Biggest African American Festival on the East Coast is back this weekend. Experience food, entertainment, and fun for the entire family at Druid Hill Park. Director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Reginald Moore shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Schools gives free meals to students during summer Break

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public School begins its USDA-funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) Thursday, which gives meals to youth free of charge. Meals are available to all who are 18-year-old and younger. Any person 19-year-old and above with a formally diagnosed disability who participates in a school...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Oprah Winfrey brings (virtual) star power to Wes Moore fundraiser

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore held an online fundraiser with Oprah Winfrey Tuesday night to discuss the future of leadership in Maryland. The chat between Moore and the veteran TV personality was held over Zoom. State Del. Cheryl Kagan, who represents Montgomery County, said about 300 people attended the fundraiser.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Lifelong Baltimore Resident on FOX45 News MONSE Investigation

(WBFF) — The family of a man killed while riding his bike home from work is speaking out and raising questions. According to police, Charles Buster Banks was struck by Gardnel Carter, a Safe Streets worker in Baltimore. But Banks' family wants to know if he's getting special treatment because of his involvement with Safe Streets. Lifelong Baltimore resident, Pastor PM Smith weighs in on the investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
Politics
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice: Howard County Executive Calvin Ball

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joins us to discuss this year's budget with an emphasis on our public safety investment. He also has details on his meeting with Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, and an update on last week's severe weather.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ledo Pizza spicy summer menu

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The weather is heating up and so is Ledo Pizza. They're introducing a new spicy menu, only for a limited time. CEO of Ledo Pizza Jamie Beall and Chef Ryan Jedrey gives us a preview.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore leaders targets stunt driving, street racers with stiffer penalties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Councilman has introduced legislation aimed to address the issue of street racing in Baltimore. For months street riders have shut down City intersections, caused traffic back-ups, awakened entire communities and tied up already strained police resources. During Monday's City Council meeting Councilman Yitzy...
BALTIMORE, MD

