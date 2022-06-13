Gunman who shot taqueria employee in face in southeast Houston still on the loose, police say

An employee of a taqueria in southeast Houston was shot in the face late Sunday night, and police said the gunman is still on the loose.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a church on Edgebrook near the Gulf Freeway.

It appears a Malibu pulled up next to a white car in the parking lot and there was a shootout between the two.

Police said the suspect fled and the people in the Malibu were pulled over a block from the scene.

"There were three individuals inside the car. One of the individuals was a man who was shot in the back and has been transported to Clear Lake Regional Hospital," HPD Cmdr. Caroleta Johnson said.

A total of three people were shot, including a woman believed to be an an employee at the taqueria, who was shot in the eye.

Another woman was shot in the hand, and a man riding in the back of the car was also shot, according to police.

All three are expected to be OK.

Police are still working to determine what exactly happened.