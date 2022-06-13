Visit These Places to Find the Best Falafel in Sarasota

The St. Armands Circle Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the event dates for its upcoming Summer Concert Series. On select Saturdays throughout the summer from July to September, residents and visitors are invited to enjoy this free monthly series featuring various jazz performers. The Summer Concert Series is a joint effort by the St. Armands Circle BID and the City of Sarasota and builds on the dynamic event's programming blossoming throughout the city. Families, friends, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for a family-friendly, jazzy trio of shows featuring: Jazz on the Circle – Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; JAC of All Trades - Saturday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Big Band Concert – Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The July 9th event kicks off the series with Hot Tonic, a jazz ensemble that specializes in original jazz arrangements of popular songs. Fronted by upright bassist/vocalist Victoria Woods and guitar virtuoso Josh Hindmarsh, Hot Tonic breathes new life into old hits. August 13th features Jac of All Trades, the high-energy outfit of former American Idol finalist, Jonathan Cortez. Cortez blends his world-class voice with a mixture of live instrumentation and backing tracks to pack an arena-sized punch into his performance. Closing out the series on Saturday, September 13th is the Sarasota Jazz Project, a 17-piece jazz band comprised of some of the region’s finest musicians. Featuring a conductor and full horn section, the band will evoke all the swing of the 1930s Jazz Era. And thanks in part to a large event tent and a covered stage, the event is designed to provide entertainment in case of minor inclement weather.

