ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

“I wanted to show that I’m doing better over here” Andrew Wiggins expresses desire for revenge vs LeBron James’ Cavs

By FS Desk
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Wiggins was previously seen as LeBron James’s chosen successor because of his jaw-dropping highlights that displayed his incredible athleticism, the Canadian adolescent nicknamed “Maple Jordan” would become a prodigy. The anticipation surrounding Wiggins’ arrival at the University of Kansas didn’t die down, with NBA fans hoping to “tank for Wiggins”...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Former Lakers And Bulls Champion Ron Harper Slams Anthony Davis: "We All Know That He's Not Playing More Than 62 Games A Season."

Anthony Davis has caught a lot of flak for his inability to be healthy enough to have a proper impact for the Lakers over the last 2 seasons. AD has suffered from various injuries throughout his career, so this isn't something new for the big man, but considering that he hasn't played more than 62 games in the last 4 seasons, the noise around him has gotten much louder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Kansas Basketball
City
Jordan, MN
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
fadeawayworld.net

Jayson Tatum Reveals His Classmates Laughed When He Told Them His Dream Was To Play In The NBA: “Everybody In The Class Laughed At Me.”

The 2021-22 NBA season has been very crucial in Jayson Tatum's rise to becoming one of the best players in the league. While most people believed that he had the potential to be considered a top 10 player in the league at some point in his career, he was being neglected from the list due to a lack of success in the postseason.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Kevin Love
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Reveals What Draymond Green Texted Him Just 3 Minutes After The Warriors Won Game 4: "I Appreciate You, OG... I Have To Be Better For Sure... Can't Stop Now."

Draymond Green has been one of the most talked-about people and players during this NBA Finals, with his podcast and media presence coming under fire thanks to his poor performances in the biggest games. Green is one of the more outspoken NBA stars in the current era, something that has only increased since his regular involvement in what he calls the 'new basketball media.'
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Is Confident The Warriors Will Beat The Celtics In Boston: "We're Going To Get This In Boston. We're Gonna Finish This In Boston..."

How things can change in a matter of days. Go back to the fourth quarter of Game 4 of these NBA Finals, and you'd see the Golden State Warriors being on the brink of going down 3-1. The Boston Celtics had completed a stunning turnaround in the fourth quarter of Game 3, and they were threatening to do it again in Game 4 after taking a 5-point lead with under 8 minutes remaining.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Sixers Major Trade Rumors

The Sixers could be looking to make a big move this offseason. According to 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey, the team is reportedly "gauging trade interest for Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green and the No. 23 pick." NBA Twitter was quick to react to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Sports#Canadian#The University Of Kansas#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Nba Draft#Golden State
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Mavs, Rockets Trade

The NBA offseason hasn't even officially begun, but the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have reportedly agreed to a significant trade. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Houston is sending Christian Wood to Dallas for Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and the No. 26 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz could get huge Rudy Gobert trade offer from 1 team

One opposing team appears to be serious as sin when it comes to pursuing Rudy Gobert this offseason. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that league personnel believe that the Atlanta Hawks could make a significant trade offer to the Utah Jazz for the former Defensive Player of the Year Gobert. Fischer adds that it may some combination of Clint Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, and the No. 16 overall pick in this year’s draft.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
fadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe Says Anthony Davis Isn't Wired Like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And Kobe Bryant: "He Should Have Been Giannis Before Giannis... Why Isn't He? Because It Doesn't Mean Enough To Him."

Anthony Davis came in for a ton of criticism online this season. His inability to stay healthy and affect winning even when he did manage to get on the court disappointed a lot of the Los Angeles Lakers fans that were watching. AD has shown that he has what it takes to be a Top 5 player in the league, but ever since the Lakers won the championship in 2020, he hasn't shown anything more than brief glimpses of that.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy