The Fortnite wind tunnel at The Screwballer is a remnant left over from last season, when Rave Cave was still the base of operations for the Imagined Order known as Command Cavern. These giant vents still provide a quick access route to the lower levels of the cave, or an escape method should you need to get out from there in a hurry, but the main reason you're looking for these exhaust stacks right now is to complete one of the Fortnite quests.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 29 MINUTES AGO