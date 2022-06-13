ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton reveals he struggled to sleep overnight with back pain but WILL be fit for Canadian Grand Prix

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

LEWIS HAMILTON has confirmed he WILL be in Canada this weekend despite being left struggling to sleep due to back pain.

The 37-year-old was seen grabbing his back in agony after taking the chequered flag P4 in Sunday's Azerbaijan GP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugUw0_0g98web400
Lewis Hamilton was left with severe back pain after the Azerbaijan GP Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkqS5_0g98web400
The Brit has confirmed he will jet out to Canada for this weekend's GP Credit: Splash

There had been doubts on whether the seven-time world champion would be fit to race in Montreal this weekend, with just five days between the race in Baku and practice one in Canada.

But this morning Hamilton revealed he is going to jet out for the ninth race of the season, and "wouldn't miss it for the world".

That's despite the Brit admitting he did have trouble sleeping overnight following the severe bouncing issues that plagued his Mercedes over the weekend.

After breaking his silence on his injury last night, Hamilton has once again taken to social media, this time to confirm he will be in Canada.

Writing on his Instagram story, Hamilton said: "Good morning world. Yesterday was tough and had some troubles sleeping but have woke up feeling positive today!

"Back is a little sore and bruised but nothing serious thankfully.

"I've had acupuncture and physio with Ang and am on the way to my team to work with them on improving. We have to keep fighting.

"No time like the present to pull together and we will. I'll be there this weekend, wouldn't miss it for the world.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

"Wishing everybody an amazing day and week."

Hamilton revealed he has been having physio and acupuncture from right-hand woman Angela Cullan, who has been working with the F1 star since 2016.

Cullan has been tasked with helping Hamilton to get fit and ready to go in time for this weekend's Canadian GP.

The Merc man heads into the race 88 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen, and still plagued by porpoising issues with his car.

But Red Bull chief Christian Horner dismissed Hamilton's complaints, accusing Mercedes of blowing the situation out of proportion.

Horner claims Merc are making a big deal of the problem to raise concerns over safety, which could result in rule changes that would aid the team.

Unlike Mercedes, Red Bull have minimal porpoising issues and the performance of their car may be hindered by a rule change.

Horner said: "Look, it is uncomfortable but there are remedies to that [porpoising] but it is detrimental to the car performance.

"What is the easiest thing to do? Complain from a safety point of view but each team has a choice.

"If it was a genuine safety concern across the whole grid then it is something that should be looked at but if it is only affecting isolated people or teams, then that is something that the team should potentially deal with."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
MiddleEasy

‘Reckless’ Logan Paul Reveals A 40mm Screw In His Hand After Being A ‘Loose Cannon’ In Germany

Logan Paul has a 40mm screw lodged in his hand. Despite having a 40mm screw implanted in his right hand, YouTube boxer Logan Paul is confident he will return to the ring. The social media sensation had quite the story to how it got there. It all started when Paul had too much to drink while in Hamburg, Germany. A drunk Paul thought it would be a good idea to try the punching machine… because the ‘boxer’ did end up going the distance with Floyd Mayweather.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘He can’t move’: Toto Wolff calls for F1 rule change after Lewis Hamilton’s porpoising issue

Toto Wolff has called on the FIA to change rules in Formula 1 to combat the danger posed by porpoising after Lewis Hamilton’s recent struggles. The Mercedes driver could be seen in agony getting out of his W13 car in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.Hamilton claimed his back was a “mess” and that it was “killing” him mid-race, eventually finishing fourth.The issue has led to his team boss Wolff calling on the FIA to make changes to safeguard the drivers, given the physical impact posed by repeated bouncing throughout races."We need to do something on the regulations because he...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Canadian Grand Prix#Mercedes#Bonus 50 Free Spins
The Independent

Toto Wolff says Mercedes are working ‘flat out to close gap’ to F1 rivals Red Bull and Ferrari

Toto Wolff has said Mercedes are working ‘flat out to close the gap’ to Formula 1 rivals Red Bull and Ferrari ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.Mercedes have managed four third-placed finishes this season – one for Lewis Hamilton and three for George Russell – while their rivals have won every race between them. Ferrari have earned two victories through Charles Leclerc, while defending champion Max Verstappen has claimed five wins for Red Bull and his teammate Sergio Perez has won once.All three teams have had their share of issues with their cars, but Mercedes have been battling the...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reacts To Potential South African Grand Prix Addition

With the F1 looking to build upon its current calendar, it’s getting closer and closer to securing a grand prix in Kyalami, South Africa. This could potentially come as early as next year. And while fans of the sport across the world are giggling with excitement, Lewis Hamilton has given his take on the news. […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reacts To Potential South African Grand Prix Addition appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

F1 to race in Melbourne through 2035, F2 and F3 to join next year

The Australian Grand Prix will remain in Melbourne until at least 2035 after confirmation of a contract extension with Formula 1, with Formula 2 and Formula 3 to race there next season. Melbourne’s original deal ran until 2025, meaning the extension is for a further 10 years from that date...
MOTORSPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
500K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy