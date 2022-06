Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 22-year-old man was shot to death earlier Monday during a dispute with another man in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at 12:13 a.m. at San Pedro and 14th Streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The victim got into an argument with a 25-year-old man who shot him and left the scene, she said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.