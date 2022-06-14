Two Women Killed During Street Takeover in Compton

Photo: Getty Images

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities Monday publicly identified two fatally injured women who were in a car that may have been involved in a Compton street takeover when it slammed into an oncoming SUV.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. Sunday at Wilmington Avenue and Stockwell Street, where witnesses said more than 200 people had gathered for a street takeover, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

Jennyfer Flores, 18, of Long Beach and Michellie Gonzalez, 20, of Cudahy were inside a red sedan that collided with a silver SUV, according to sheriff's officials and witnesses.

The driver of the SUV told reporters he was heading south on Wilmington Avenue and was going through a green light when the red sedan slammed into his vehicle. One report from the scene indicated the driver of the red car was spinning through the intersection as part of the street takeover, but sheriff's officials said they were still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Witnesses told reporters one victim was thrown from the sedan and the other -- possibly the driver -- died inside the car. The SUV driver was not seriously injured.

Neighbors told reporters street takeovers are a common occurrence at the intersection, sometimes occurring at least twice a week.