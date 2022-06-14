ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

Two Women Killed During Street Takeover in Compton

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZfw8_0g98uYK000
Photo: Getty Images

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities Monday publicly identified two fatally injured women who were in a car that may have been involved in a Compton street takeover when it slammed into an oncoming SUV.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. Sunday at Wilmington Avenue and Stockwell Street, where witnesses said more than 200 people had gathered for a street takeover, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

Jennyfer Flores, 18, of Long Beach and Michellie Gonzalez, 20, of Cudahy were inside a red sedan that collided with a silver SUV, according to sheriff's officials and witnesses.

The driver of the SUV told reporters he was heading south on Wilmington Avenue and was going through a green light when the red sedan slammed into his vehicle. One report from the scene indicated the driver of the red car was spinning through the intersection as part of the street takeover, but sheriff's officials said they were still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Witnesses told reporters one victim was thrown from the sedan and the other -- possibly the driver -- died inside the car. The SUV driver was not seriously injured.

Neighbors told reporters street takeovers are a common occurrence at the intersection, sometimes occurring at least twice a week.

Comments / 10

Conley Lora
2d ago

So sad send prayers for the families🙏🏽🙌🏽 It’s time for this to stop I just knew by now it would happen on Crenshaw and Florence. It’s happening all in Inglewood it’s sad I just don’t get it. Please young people find something easy to do with your time. Please as a mother and grandmother I love you and don’t won’t to lose you.🙏🏽🙌🏽

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS LA

LAPD pursuit in South Los Angeles ends in fatal crash as vehicle strikes pedestrian

A pursuit came to a tragic end Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was fatally struck by the suspect in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers engaged the suspect in pursuit at around 12:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Central Avenue after learning that the vehicle she was driving was stolen. The vehicle in question was a 1987 Toyota Avalon.A brief pursuit ensued before authorities reportedly backed off and were planning to continue following along via airship. Neither the aircraft nor ground units were close enough to see the collision, police said, indicating they were about four blocks away at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Takeovers#Heading South#Traffic Accident
Long Beach Tribune

Victims of a fatal crash in Compton identified

Long Beach, California – Authorities yesterday released the names of two females who died in a fatal crash. According to multiple sources, the vehicle they were traveling with collided at a Compton intersection with an incoming SUV that is believed to have been taking part in an illegal street takeover.
COMPTON, CA
Nationwide Report

20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez and Jennyfer Flores died after a suspected street takeover crash in Compton (Compton, CA)

20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez and Jennyfer Flores died after a suspected street takeover crash in Compton (Compton, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez, from Cudahy, and 18-year-old Jennyfer Flores, of Long Beach, as the victims who were killed after a suspected street takeover crash Sunday in Compton. As per the initial information, the deadly car crash was reported at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street at about 11:42 p.m. [...]
COMPTON, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Suspect in Long Beach fatal shooting taken into custody

Long Beach, California – Long Beach police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Monday evening in Long Beach. Officers were sent late Monday evening, at approximately 10:30 p.m., to the 4900 block of Long Beach Boulevard in response to a report of a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, the man was already dead when responding crews arrived.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 police officers "essentially ambushed," shot and killed in L.A. County

Two police officers — one a 22-year veteran and the other a rookie — were shot and killed in the Los Angeles County city of El Monte late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The suspect is also dead. The mayor said the officers were "essentially ambushed."The shooting occurred at about 4:45 p.m. local time when El Monte officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a motel. When they arrived, they "immediately took gunfire," police said. The two officers were rushed to a hospital where they later died, police said.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect was shot...
EL MONTE, CA
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Anthony Diaz dead, 2 others hospitalized after a wreck in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

33-year-old Anthony Diaz dead, 2 others hospitalized after a wreck in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Anthony Diaz, of Sylmar, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision that also injured two other people on Tuesday in Granada Hills. The fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported at around 6:10 p.m. on the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway at Woodley Avenue [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Month After Orange County Church Shooting, Pastor Reacts to Shooting

Wednesday marks one month since a gunman opened fire on the campus of Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. The shooter killed one and injured five others that day, and now for the first time, the senior pastor, Reverend Steven Marsh said his congregation welcomes everyone. “Anybody. Anybody,” Marsh said....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Sam's Club in Fullerton evacuated on report of man with a shotgun, but no weapons found

A report of a man with a shotgun prompted the evacuation of a Fullerton club store Wednesday night, but no weapons were found.The incident happened at Sam's Club, at 603 S. Placentia Ave., Wednesday at about 5:45 p.m.. Police say officers responded to the club store to check reports of a man possibly armed with a shotgun.Social media video shows customers were herded to the exits, as officers came in to search the store. One man was detained outside the store as being possibly involved in the incident, as officers continued to search inside and outside the building.Police say no weapons were found.The man who was detained was arrested on unrelated warrants.
FULLERTON, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy