Dads are notoriously hard to buy gifts for. With Father’s Day right around the corner, many of you may be panicking over the best way to show the dads and father figures in your life just how much you love and appreciate them. Does a department-store tie suffice? What about a pack of golf balls? If you’re feeling the pressure, don’t fret. We’ve got you covered with our list of Alabama-made gifts that will wow dad and support our local maker community.

