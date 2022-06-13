ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon Offers to Share Data, Boost Rivals to Dodge EU Antitrust Fines - Sources

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) -Amazon has offered to share marketplace data with sellers and boost the visibility of rival products on its platform, trying to persuade EU antitrust regulators to close their investigations without a fine by the end of the year, people familiar with the matter said. The world's largest...

money.usnews.com

