ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Pregnancy Resource Center damaged in blaze in Gresham

By KOIN 6 News
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jctcl_0g98jWNV00 The fire happened during increasing tensions over U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Federal investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a Pregnancy Resource Center in Gresham on Friday, June 10.

The Gresham Fire Department said the blaze started from inside the Pregnancy Resource Center at about 3:00 a.m.

The center is one of three locations owned and operated by First Image , a Christian-based organization which offers alternatives to abortion.

Although no one was injured by the blaze, fire officials told KOIN 6 News there was significant damage to the inside of the center.

"We don't know who's involved in this. But there's enough to tell us that it is suspicious in nature," said Jason McGowan, Gresham Fire Battalion Chief. "And that's why we need to have multiple agencies looking into it and seeing what exactly happened this morning."

The recent fire is not the only suspicious event to take place at a local pregnancy resource center. It comes just two days after Vancouver police said a separate Christian-based pregnancy center was vandalized in their jurisdiction Wednesday night.

A spokesperson with the Vancouver center, Options 360 Women's Clinic, told KOIN 6 News they filed a police report after messages in red paint were sprawled across their 3700 Main St. location.

Nearly a month before the Gresham PRC fire, another First Image location in Southeast Portland was vandalized with anti-PRC messages on May 5.

Portland Police say that investigation is still ongoing.

"We are working with the local police and FBI in whatever way we can," PCR said. clearly turned up the temperature. We knew this would be the case, and that Portland could be a particularly volatile place to be during this significant moment in our culture."

McGowan told KOIN 6 News, due to the nature of the fire federal investigators are now involved.

"Gresham Police, Gresham Fire, ATF, and the FBI are all involved in the investigation at this time," McGowan stated. "Because it's suspicious, in each structure fire we collect evidence, that evidence is then sent off to be processed -and once that process is over, we should have more information."KOIN 6 News asked law enforcement if these incidents are being investigated in connection with one another but have yet to hear back.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Fire destroys metal-clad building in Southeast Portland

No one was hurt in the massive blaze that destroyed a commercial space where trailers were being built early Thursday.An early morning fire destroyed a metal-clad building where trailers were being built in Southeast Portland early Thursday, June 16. No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause is under investigation. A man who was working nearby told KOIN 6 News he was completing a report when he heard an explosion. "I thought a cannon went off," Naythin Fahey said. "It kind of shook the room a little bit. It wasn't like no small explosion. It was something of some...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Gresham Police#Abortion#U S Supreme Court#First Image#Christian#Koin 6 News#Gresham Fire Battalion#Anti Prc
Lake Oswego Review

Tigard man indicted in federal court over school shooting threats

Braeden Richard Riess was previously arrested by the Sherwood Police Department for the emailed threats.A Tigard man has been charged with a federal crime for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting in Sherwood, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday, June 17. Braeden Richard Riess, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He was previously arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court on six counts of first-degree disorderly conduct. "However, because Oregon law does not provide sufficient means to address threats of mass violence, this office reached out to the U.S. Attorney's...
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

Portland man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2017 murder, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A. says Jon Hughes, 55, was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, along with co-defendant Shawn Kevin McGinnis, 59. McGinnis was found guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Four years after man found shot, killed on high school track, murder remains unsolved

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve the 2018 homicide of 30-year-old Barak Rosen. On June 17, 2018, just after 4:40 a.m., officers responded to the former Marshall High School, located at 3905 Southeast 91st Avenue, after someone reported a deceased man was on the track with an apparent gunshot wound.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Worker punches customer at car wash

The Beaverton Police Department reports its calls for service from May 26-30, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Security planned for Juneteenth, Pride events

Both events are happening this weekend in Portland in different parts of town.A celebration of diversity, on two fronts, will come to Portland this weekend as the Juneteenth and Pride festivals take place on both sides of the Willamette River. Both events will be on Saturday and Sunday, with more gatherings leading up to the weekend. Pride Northwest will be held at Gov. Tom McCall Waterfront Park and Juneteenth at Lillis-Albina Park. The events share a common purpose. "It's a time for community and unity and for everyone to come together," said Fatima Brotherson-Erriche, who was crowned Ms. Juneteenth for...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Man hospitalized after alleged hotel employee shot him in Longview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dispute between an alleged hotel employee and another man led to a shooting at the Monticello Hotel in Longview on Wednesday, authorities said. The Longview Police Department said the shooting happened just after midnight. Responding officers found one man down on the ground with...
Lake Oswego Review

Suspect in protest shooting known to FBI

For years, people reported the alleged shooter's violent behavior and racist outbursts to the FBI, which contacted him in 2021. A Portland man accused of shooting into a peaceful crowd in February was contacted months before the shooting by the FBI, due to concerns about his state of mind and potential for violence, according to his former roommate and a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. Benjamin Jeffery Smith faces one murder charge, four counts of attempted murder and four counts of assault for the shooting at Normandale Park in Northeast Portland. The revelation that Smith was known to...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill arrive at Oregon Humane Society

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - French bulldogs and other bulldog mix breeds have arrived at the Oregon Humane Society after they were rescued from a suspected puppy mill in California. OHS said more than 150 dogs were found in a home in Stanislaus County on May 22 when a search warrant...
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Jose A Contreras killed after a rollover crash in Clark County (Clark County, WA)

Authorities identified 27-year-old Jose A Contreras, of Vancouver, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night in Clark County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place shortly after 11 p.m. on Interstate 5 on-ramp. The early reports showed that a 2005 Acura TSX was westbound on SR-502 on the ramp to southbound I-5 when it collided with the left side of the Jersey barrier. Due to the impact, the car flipped over the barrier and ended up on the opposite ramp.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
24K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy