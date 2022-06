HANNIBAL, Mo. —Water bowls and litter boxes were not on the agenda of the Hannibal School Board’s June meeting. Student conduct and a preliminary budget were. Earlier in the week, there were social media posts claiming water bowls and cat litter were being placed in school restrooms and would be on the agenda. Board member Blaine Mundle brought the issue to the attention of Superintendent Susan Johnson who, Mundle said, personally visited each bathroom in the district and assured him no water bowls or cat litter had been placed in any Hannibal School District restroom.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO