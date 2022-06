The Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office announced today that it will delay the opening of Carter Mountain until July 1 due to recent heavy precipitation and snowmelt. “With numerous snowdrifts remaining across the road, it’s too early to open the gates,” said B.L.M. Cody Field Manager Cade Powell. “A two-week delay in the opening will provide some time for the snow to melt and the roadbeds to dry, preventing the resource damage that occurs from attempting to drive around the drifts.”

