Public Safety

Thieves steal bee hives from Newquay country house

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHives containing about 320,000 bees have been stolen from private gardens. Beekeeper Guy Barnes said he was "stressed and emotional" at the discovery on the site of the country house in Cornwall on Sunday morning. Five hives disappeared from the gardens of Tresillian House in St Newlyn East, near...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Dogs rescued from cliff fall at Watergate Bay, Cornwall

Two dogs have been rescued after falling about 98ft (30m) down a cliff. The springer spaniel and beagle were brought to safety in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in a "complex rescue operation" by coastguard rescue teams and two RNLI lifeboats in north Cornwall. The dogs were lost in...
ANIMALS
BBC

Boy, 14, questioned after woman dies following e-scooter crash

A woman has died after being hit by an e-scooter being ridden by a 14-year-old boy in Nottinghamshire. Police said Linda Davis, who was known as "Lou", was on the pavement in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, at about 15:50 BST on 2 June when she was hit by the privately-owned vehicle.
The Independent

Man has cardiac arrest and dies after being bitten by dog in Wales

A man has died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales.Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday on Monday after the man, 62, went into cardiac arrest at home in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.The man’s family has been informed. Read More Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soarQuarter of Britons ‘happier to see pet than partner after a busy day’Woman quits job to spend more time with terminally ill pet
BBC

'Predatory' ex-scoutmaster Andrew Gibson jailed for historic abuse

A "predatory" ex-scoutmaster has been jailed for 16 years for sexually abusing boys over three decades. Andrew Gibson, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, used his position as a scoutmaster, and later as a warden on Lundy Island, Devon, to target five boys aged between 11 and 13. The 84-year-old carried out his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Blind stroke survivor's bid for a guide dog is blocked because footpath to her home is damaged and blocked by overgrown shrubs that make it 'unsuitable'

A 68-year-old blind stroke survivor has been refused a much-needed guide dog after her local council failed to sort out the half-mile long footpath blocked by overgrown shrubs. Janice Parker, from Chelmsford, Essex, has slammed councillors for failing to act on the dangerous footpath on Baker's Lane, which is her...
PETS
Complex

Mysterious ‘Wolfman-Like’ Creature Captured on Texas Zoo Surveillance Camera

A bizarre image caught on CCTV footage has left Texas residents and internet sleuths scratching their heads. According to NBC 5, the photo in question was captured around 1:30 a.m. on May 21 at the Amarillo Zoo. The image appears to show the silhouette of a strange-looking figure walking alongside a chain-link fence. Though the details are hard to distinguish, the figure looks as though it had a dog-like face and the ability to move on its hind legs.
AMARILLO, TX
Daily Mail

'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' family are ordered to remove eyesore static caravan from outside their £170,000 house after years of complaints from locals

A family which starred on 'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' who caused a row with neighbours over an eyesore static caravan outside their home have been ordered to remove it by August. Lillie Goddard and her disabled mother are apparently living in the static caravan alongside her £170,000 property on...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Hull man died after ambulance 'left him at home'

A 51-year-old man died after an ambulance crew left him at home while suffering from a hernia which cut off blood supply to his bowel. The man, from Hull, had to wait two hours for the ambulance after his wife called them for help in April 2019, lawyers for his family said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dealer guilty of killing teenager after Snapchat Ecstasy sale

A teenage drug dealer has been convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a sleepover at a friend's...
BBC

Boy, 15, arrested after three die in wrong-way M606 crash

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal motorway crash which killed three people. A suspected stolen van had failed to stop for police before it drove the wrong way along the M606, near Bradford, and collided with a taxi. The taxi driver, 28, his passenger,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Millionaire cycling tycoon sues neighbours over Japanese knotweed which he claims is infesting his £1.6million London home

A millionaire cycling tycoon and his partner are suing their neighbours for £250,000 over Japanese knotweed which they say has infested the foundations of their £1.6m house. Christopher Clarke, boss of a bike tours business and director of a cycling charity, claims the knotweed has infested a patch of ground beside his detached home in affluent Kensal Green, north west London.
ECONOMY
BBC

Ely car roof caved in by heavy brick load

Police were left almost speechless when they stopped a car carrying such a heavy load of bricks, the vehicle's roof had partially caved in. The Toyota was stopped in New Barns Road, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at the weekend. The driver was reported for having no insurance, dangerous driving and carrying...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Dark web drug dealer jailed over cryptocurrency millions

A drug dealer who made millions of pounds in cryptocurrency by supplying drugs via the dark web has been jailed. Police monitored Simon Barclay's internet activity and passed details to officers who watched him making regular drop-offs at a post office. Computers seized from the 41-year-old following his arrest led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Transgender Sussex paramedic says patients refuse her help

A paramedic has said patients have refused her care because she is transgender. Steph Meech, who works for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), has been a paramedic for 20 years. Since coming out she has received verbal and physical abuse from patients. Nationally there were 11,749 reports of...
SOCIETY

