It’s no secret that Matt Murray‘s time in Canada’s capital is likely finished. He’s played well when healthy, but since his arrival, those appearances have been few and far between. With two other NHL-calibre goalies behind him in Anton Forsberg and Filip Gustavsson, plus a talented youngster in Mads Sogaard waiting in the wings, Murray’s days in Ottawa appear to be numbered. However, a buyout seemed like the only solution; no team was in the market for an oft-injured starter with a championship pedigree but little recent success.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO