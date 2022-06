Following what is described as “life-altering” surgery, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne was photographed leaving the hospital in a wheelchair. According to PageSix, Ozzy Osbourne was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and a blue mask as he climbed out of the wheelchair just outside a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday (June 14th). His wife, Sharon Osbourne, assisted the music icon into a Range Rover.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO