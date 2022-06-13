Two-time Pro Bowl DE Carlos Dunlap visiting Panthers

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The 33-year-old finds himself on the open market for the second straight offseason, having been released by the Seahawks. A second consecutive reunion with Seattle was said to be on the table in March, but there has been little reported interest on that front since. Dunlap showcased his continued ability to get to the quarterback in 2021, posting 8.5 sacks despite playing a rotational role.

As part of the team’s overall youth movement, Seattle signed Uchenna Nwosu in free agency, who profiles as a better scheme fit in their new 3-4 defense. That pointed to Dunlap heading elsewhere, though he has remained under the free agent radar both before and after the draft.

As a North Charleston, SC native, a deal with the Panthers would represent a homecoming for the two-time Pro Bowler. Carolina lost a major element of their pass rush when Haason Reddick departed in free agency. Dunlap would likely help to fill that void, given that his production last year was reminiscent of his time in Cincinnati. The Panthers also drafted Amare Barno in the sixth round in April.

While Carolina’s edge group will be led by Brian Burns regardless of if they add Dunlap or not, the 12-year veteran would have a role to play on his third NFL team. He could add an experienced presence to a team looking to take significant steps forward in 2022.