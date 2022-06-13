Actress Tisha Campbell on "Martin" reunion, show's legacy
The cast of the '90s sitcom "Martin" are back...www.cbsnews.com
The cast of the '90s sitcom "Martin" are back...www.cbsnews.com
I guess money talk cause with that stuff that tisha put martin through i wouldnt have never want to work with her again and if he did all she said he did why would she want to work with him again?🤔
do Tisha Campbell ever stop smiling because you do have beautiful smile and you best believe when you smiling everybody else is smiling as well Tisha Campbell this one is for you young lady 🌹
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 14