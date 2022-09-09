This Bodysuit Gives You the Crop Top Look With Added Tummy Control

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A crop top and high-waisted jeans is a go-to outfit combo — especially when we have absolutely no clue what to wear. It's a guaranteed cute vibe, and you can change it up with different types of tops — though we tend to stick to the basics when it's time to get ready in a pinch.

But what if we could amplify the classic crop top look to make it even more flattering? You can do that by picking up this amazing bodysuit from MYMORE ! With this garment, you can appear to be rocking a crop top but receive some tummy-control action at the same time — what could be better than that?

Get the MYMORE Women's Ribbed Knit Cutout Bodysuit for $24 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

The bodysuit's cutout directly at the center above the belly button links up with high-waisted bottoms to offer the crop top silhouette, even though the lower part of the piece may poke out a bit from the top of the waistband. It doesn't have the same detail in the back, but the front is all that you need to nail the aesthetic!

It's made from a comfy and stretchy ribbed material that shoppers say feels like a second skin when they wear it. The lower half of the bodysuit is only slightly cheeky, so you're getting some good coverage there as well.

The cutout version of this bodysuit is available in two staple colors: Black and dark tan. Each of these hues can pair well with any bottoms, whether you're looking to slip on denim cutoffs for brunch or sleek black pants for a night out on the town. Style it casually or more upscale depending on what exactly is on your calendar, and you're sure to feel ultra-confident when it's time to take on the day. Reviewers say it's even more flattering than they expected it to be, which is why we're dubbing it a fresh summer essential.

