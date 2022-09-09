ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

This Bodysuit Gives You the Crop Top Look With Added Tummy Control

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A crop top and high-waisted jeans is a go-to outfit combo — especially when we have absolutely no clue what to wear. It's a guaranteed cute vibe, and you can change it up with different types of tops — though we tend to stick to the basics when it's time to get ready in a pinch.

But what if we could amplify the classic crop top look to make it even more flattering? You can do that by picking up this amazing bodysuit from MYMORE ! With this garment, you can appear to be rocking a crop top but receive some tummy-control action at the same time — what could be better than that?

MYMORE Women's Ribbed Knit Cutout Bodysuit Amazon
See it!

Get the MYMORE Women's Ribbed Knit Cutout Bodysuit for $24 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

The bodysuit's cutout directly at the center above the belly button links up with high-waisted bottoms to offer the crop top silhouette, even though the lower part of the piece may poke out a bit from the top of the waistband. It doesn't have the same detail in the back, but the front is all that you need to nail the aesthetic!

It's made from a comfy and stretchy ribbed material that shoppers say feels like a second skin when they wear it. The lower half of the bodysuit is only slightly cheeky, so you're getting some good coverage there as well.

MYMORE Women's Ribbed Knit Cutout Bodysuit Amazon
See it!

Get the MYMORE Women's Ribbed Knit Cutout Bodysuit for $24 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

The cutout version of this bodysuit is available in two staple colors: Black and dark tan. Each of these hues can pair well with any bottoms, whether you're looking to slip on denim cutoffs for brunch or sleek black pants for a night out on the town. Style it casually or more upscale depending on what exactly is on your calendar, and you're sure to feel ultra-confident when it's time to take on the day. Reviewers say it's even more flattering than they expected it to be, which is why we're dubbing it a fresh summer essential.

See it: Get the MYMORE Women's Ribbed Knit Cutout Bodysuit for $24 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Top’s Dainty Leopard Print Has Us Absolutely Obsessed

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from MYMORE and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Looking for more? Check out our other recommended picks below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear
, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Top
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards Swears by These Cryo Sticks: ‘They Feel Like a Miracle’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You know how when some celebrities promote skincare products, you don’t really believe they actually use them? Such is never the case with Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives star is passionate about her beauty routine, and we absolutely […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Shut Down Son Mason’s Request for McDonalds Fries: ‘Not Today, Sorry’

Not lovin’ it. Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she recently shut down her 12-year-old son Mason’s request for McDonald’s french fries. “Today I was having one on one time with my son and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it.’ I was like, ‘Today’s not the day, sorry,’” Kardashian, 43, told the Wall Street Journal during an interview published on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

New! Merit’s Bronze Balm Is the ‘Easiest Bronzer — Ever’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Bronzer can be just the thing to seriously elevate your makeup look, but finding the right one can be very difficult. Many brands don’t offer enough shades, or they streak down your face, look cakey or barely show […]
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

How to Dress for Fall: Back to Work, Date Night and More

Fall fashion ready! Fall is here and Rent the Runway’s Senior Director of Fashion and Styling director, Suzanne Smallshaw, is showing Us Weekly how to get ready for any fall occasion— whether you're headed back to work or attending a formal event. Watch the exclusive video above to see how to pack tons of style […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

206K+
Followers
22K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy