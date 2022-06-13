Florida man, 51, is arrested after he unwittingly gave cops surveillance footage that showed him dragging the body of a woman through his home before dumping her in a ditch

A Florida man has been arrested after he unwittingly gave cops evidence showing him dragging a missing mother-of-two's body through his house.

William Redden, 51, was charged with abuse of a corpse after sharing with police footage of him pulling Stephanie Lynn Shenefield, 38, towards a 12ft ditch.

Shenefield had stayed at Redden's home in Palmetto but somehow died overnight before being reported missing two days later.

Officers asked Redden if they could see his surveillance footage and he complied but warned it did not show the inside of him home.

But cops were astounded when they found the video showed him dragging Shenefield's lifeless body wrapped in a blanket across the floor.

Meanwhile a disturbing TikTok clip from February also showed him laughing in the camera as he talked about his friend's girlfriend's corpse.

'An old friend just called me and told me police just called and found his girlfriend's body.

'I asked, what do you mean how did they find your girlfriend's body. I don't know because where they find it is not where I put it.'

Manatee County Sheriff spokesperson Randy Warren told DailyMail.com that the TikTok video was published months ago, and there is no connection with the case.

'I think the subject manner is very ironic about how he talks about a body being disposed of but we have been investigating the case for the last two weeks and don't see a connection,' Warren said.

He confirmed with DailyMail.com that Shenefield was not the girlfriend of Redden.

He said he is not sure how they knew each other but said that the pair were hanging out on their own accord.

Warren said Redden is a known drug dealer.

'It is a death investigation. The autopsy showed there are no signs of trauma,' Warren said. 'We are waiting on the toxicology report which will determined if there were any drugs in her [Shenefield's] system and possibly an accidental overdose.'

Shenefield was last seen on June 3 in the 5300 block of 16th Street E in Bradenton, according to police.

Shenefield's friends grew very concerned when she failed to show up to a concert they planned to attend together on the night she vanished, detectives said.

They also said she also had a medical condition and recently demonstrated worrisome behavior.

She was reported missing by her mother who said the family 'knew something was wrong' when they had not heard from her.

Redden was arrested on Thursday and charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of an altered firearm.

Police said Shenefield's cause of death is still unknown.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said Shenefield died inside the house and Redden allegedly disposed of her body instead of calling for help.

He said: 'The family knew that something was wrong. This was totally out of character for Stephanie'.

Investigators said Redden initially cooperated with police, allowing them to search his house.

They added that after they found footage of him carrying what they believed to be a body out of his house from his surveillance camera, Redden no longer cooperated.

'Sometime during the night, Stephanie dies inside that residence. We do not know the cause of death,' Sheriff Wells said.

'But what we do - is that William Redden does nothing about it. He doesn't call 911. He doesn't call authorities. He doesn't call anyone.'

Redden remains in custody after being arraigned and is on a $108,000 bond.

Family and friends began posting fliers that offered a reward around town, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sheriff Wells said: 'With the help of Shenefield's roommate, detectives were able to access her laptop and discovered she had taken an Uber in the early hours of June 3 to the home of William Redden.'

Authorities then began tracking her electronic devices in an attempt to locate her body.

That's when they got a call from two Palmetto residents, who were out walking their dogs on Thursday, and spotted a body in a drainage ditch in a field.

Shenefield's friend of 10 years, Jennifer Massrock, told Spectrum News of her shock at the news.

'He deserves whatever he gets,' Massrock said. 'We're going to get justice for Stephanie.'

On Friday, an autopsy was performed to determine a cause and manner of death, sheriff's office spokesman Randy Warren said.

Redden remains in Manatee County Jail.