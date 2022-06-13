ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet Moments

onenewspage.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest names on Broadway gathered for the 75th Tony Awards in New...

www.onenewspage.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Blonde' teaser trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe

June 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Blonde. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Ana de Armas. De Armas plays late Hollywood film icon Marilyn Monroe, who died at age 36 in 1962. Blonde is based on the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy