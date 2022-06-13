ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Mower
Saul Nash has had so much to celebrate in the past few weeks—winning the Woolmark Prize and receiving the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design from the Duchess of Cambridge in quick succession—that the title of his spring collection might easily be Jumping for Joy. “The award was a beautiful...

Vogue Magazine

15 Years on the Street: Catching Up With Street Style Legends Tommy Ton and Phil Oh

It was February 2007. Balenciaga’s Lego shoes had just walked the Paris runway and designer Nicolas Ghesquière was telling Style.com’s Sarah Mower, “It’s a big mix—a street mix, with symbols and colors that are very multicultural. […] It’s about how girls become themselves.” Outside the show, two North American guys with point-and-shoot cameras in hand were waiting to capture the “big mix” that had inspired Ghesquière’s collection: street style.
Vogue Magazine

Behind The Look: The Making of Conner Ives’s Devilishly Cool—and Dua Lipa-Approved—Red Dress

What do Dua Lipa and Cruella de Vil have in common? The answer lies in what designer Conner Ives has coined “The Devil In the Red Dress.” You may recognize the beaded slip dress from Vogue’s June/July cover story featuring Dua Lipa. Now, in our most recent episode of “Behind the Look” on TikTok, Ives shares the story behind the dress he believes could “end all red dresses.”
Queen Elizabeth
Vogue Magazine

These Fashion Brands Brought Serious Style to Milan Design Week

One of the world’s most prestigious annual expositions, Milan Design Week weaves together boutique events, immersive pop-up installations and one sprawling, spectacular fair known as Salone del Mobile. The citywide celebration presents carefully curated and often awe-inspiring exhibitions dedicated to textiles, wall coverings, furniture and decor. Surprise and delight are prerequisites and, for most brands and Italian design institutions, so is public access.
Vogue Magazine

Why Everyone in the Fashion Industry Is Wearing This Bans Off Our Bodies Pin

As the nation awaits the Supreme Court decision that might change the landscape for abortion healthcare in this country, today the fashion industry is taking a united stand for reproductive rights as part of Fashion Says: Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action. On Instagram, designers, stylist, and models like Batsheva Hay, Opening Ceremony’s Humberto Leon, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Christy Turlington, Karla Welch, Kate Young, and more, will be posting pictures sporting Planned Parenthood’s ‘BANS OFF OUR BODIES’ pins, along with calls to actions on what the public at large can do to help, like donating to an abortion fund, and helping independent clinics.
Vogue Magazine

Pitti’s Nitty Gritty: Stylist Tom Stubbs on Italy’s 5 Supreme Menswear Marques

Every June and January Florence throngs with every tribe of menswear. Thousands of us, hypebeast bros and peacocks alike, are all drawn to the Fortezza da Basso, where Pitti Uomo presents the most comprehensive display of top notch threads available for ogling in one place anywhere in the world. If you want to see a spot of cutting-edge conceptualism, or take in a dose of environmentally directional sportswear, or lose yourself in the shape of next year’s slacks, then this is the place to be. And of course Pitti also presents shows, with this season’s edition boasting Grace Wales Bonner as the big ticket.
Vogue Magazine

Feeling Festive? Try These Fourth of July Nail Designs

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With Independence Day nearing, summer is undoubtedly in full swing. And what better way to celebrate than festive 4th of July nails?. Let’s set...
Vogue Magazine

Charlize Theron Rewrites Summer Hair Rules With a Brand New Color

When it comes to famous blondes, Charlize Theron is up there with the greats. Whether in films like Bombshell, or those Dior ads that see her swathed in gold from top to toe, she has long been associated with the shade. But proving she can do it all in the color department, Theron just stepped out at a party in California—supporting the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project—with new, almost black hair.
Vogue Magazine

Designer Meruert Tolegen on the $10 French Hand Cream She Brings Everywhere

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the head-spinning age of multistep skin-care routines and mic-drop makeup launches, The One is a space for minimalists to sound off on the single beauty product that’s found a longtime spot in their carefully curated routines.
Vogue Magazine

Virgil Abloh’s Influence Lives On With Harlem’s Fashion Row and LVMH’s New Partnership

Earlier today, Harlem’s Fashion Row announced a new partnership with LVMH North America to further diversity and inclusion efforts within the fashion industry, inspired in part by the legacy of Virgil Abloh, who died late last year at 41. Abloh was in the habit of meeting with young designers and creatives of color every six weeks for advice and mentorship, and his support of young Black emerging designers was an essential part of his creative practice. “LVMH is committed to having a positive impact in our communities and realizing the path forward set by Virgil Abloh and others who helped foster equity and inclusion in the fashion industry by supporting and building a pool of diverse creative talent,” said Corey Smith, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at LVMH.
Vogue Magazine

Celebrating “Le Grand Hubert”—Inside the Givenchy Auction at Christie’s Paris

This week marks a final farewell to the golden years of French couture—and the lifestyle that accompanied it. Starting tomorrow, masterpieces from the estate of Hubert de Givenchy will go under the hammer at Christie’s Paris, culminating a world tour that brought a glimpse of the exquisite taste on display in the designer’s two primary homes—in Paris and his manor, the Château du Jonchet—to Palm Beach, New York, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong.
Vogue Magazine

Ottessa Moshfegh on Process, Hollywood, and Disrespecting Authority

Ottessa Moshfegh is known to many as the writer who best describes what it’s like “being alive when being alive feels terrible,” according to The New Yorker—and with a cast of characters including hyper-alcoholic divorcees, catatonic orphan party girls, and the clients of a what she calls a “disreputable talent agency,” it isn’t hard to see why. But there is another quality that suffuses Moshfegh’s writing too, and that’s yearning. Her misanthropes feel so terrible precisely because a sense of belonging, meaning, and home perpetually eludes them.
Vogue Magazine

Why Ariana DeBose’s Second Tony’s Look Was Especially Meaningful

As the host of the 2022 Tony Awards in New York City last night, Ariana DeBose needed several stellar outfit options. And that she had: While hitting the red carpet and nailing her hosting duties, the West Side Story star partnered with Boss on six special looks for the ceremony. She first kicked things off when she hit the step and repeat in a glitzy black sequin dress. But it was her look for the five-minute-long opening performance that was embedded with special meaning: It was designed by her girlfriend, costume designer Sue Makkoo.
Vogue Magazine

Maxi Skirts, Waistcoats, and Gladiator Sandals: Boho Is Back!

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Picture this: Kate Moss in suede, fringed moccasin boots, a billowy shirt, and micro denim shorts; Sienna Miller in tiered miniskirt, a low-slung, studded leather belt, and tank top; Mischa Barton in a patchwork crochet evening dress.
Vogue Magazine

With Salon 1884, Andrea Mary Marshall Brings the Working Girl to the Modern Era

The designer Andrea Mary Marshall named her nascent label Salon 1884, after the art exhibition where John Singer Sargent’s Madame X was first shown at the Académie des Beaux-Arts in Paris. It’s a fitting name, since for the last decade Marshall has been working as an artist, showing self-portraits in a variety of mediums. “[Fashion] is probably the reason I fell in love with art in the first place, you know, our record of fashion history through those great paintings that I used to see at the MFA when I was growing up in Boston,” the designer tells me over Zoom. “I fell in love with what the women in the paintings were wearing.” In a case of art imitating art, she stars in her own look book. “Women today interact with fashion through taking pictures of themselves and posting them on Instagram, and since I’m a self-portrait artist, I thought it was right to do the first collection as selfies.” Meanwhile, she credits Madame X for kickstarting her “lifelong love for black dresses.”
Vogue Magazine

30 Necklaces That Are Not Your Grandmother’s Pearls

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best pearl necklaces are pieces of jewelry that have lived through centuries of iterations. They were worn by Queen Elizabeth I and Coco Chanel alike. But in the late 20th century, they took on a slightly stuffier reputation, as a staple for the boardroom or the country club but not much beyond. Well, that’s all shifted over the last few years thanks to a bevy of creative jewelry designers reimagining this centuries-old staple in playful and elegant new ways. The best pearl necklaces of the current era aren’t meant to be taken quite so seriously. And with trendsetters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and Harry Styles presenting fresh ways to approach throwing on a strand of pearls, it’s time again to embrace them.
Vogue Magazine

Vintage Vogues and Whimsical Wallpaper: Step Inside Anna Sui’s Otherworldly Apartment

“Designing a room is very similar to designing a collection,” Anna Sui says of her Greenwich Village apartment, where she’s lived for over 20 years. How so? Both require historical research for inspiration, a decisive color palette, and “a mood I’m trying to create,” she says, accomplished by filling a space with beautiful and interesting things.
Vogue Magazine

