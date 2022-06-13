The designer Andrea Mary Marshall named her nascent label Salon 1884, after the art exhibition where John Singer Sargent’s Madame X was first shown at the Académie des Beaux-Arts in Paris. It’s a fitting name, since for the last decade Marshall has been working as an artist, showing self-portraits in a variety of mediums. “[Fashion] is probably the reason I fell in love with art in the first place, you know, our record of fashion history through those great paintings that I used to see at the MFA when I was growing up in Boston,” the designer tells me over Zoom. “I fell in love with what the women in the paintings were wearing.” In a case of art imitating art, she stars in her own look book. “Women today interact with fashion through taking pictures of themselves and posting them on Instagram, and since I’m a self-portrait artist, I thought it was right to do the first collection as selfies.” Meanwhile, she credits Madame X for kickstarting her “lifelong love for black dresses.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO