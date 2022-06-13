Collection

As the nation awaits the Supreme Court decision that might change the landscape for abortion healthcare in this country, today the fashion industry is taking a united stand for reproductive rights as part of Fashion Says: Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action. On Instagram, designers, stylist, and models like Batsheva Hay, Opening Ceremony’s Humberto Leon, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Christy Turlington, Karla Welch, Kate Young, and more, will be posting pictures sporting Planned Parenthood’s ‘BANS OFF OUR BODIES’ pins, along with calls to actions on what the public at large can do to help, like donating to an abortion fund, and helping independent clinics.
Comments / 0