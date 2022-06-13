ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Jurassic’ beats out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at weekend box office

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Jurassic World: Dominion” roared into theaters over...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion is Already Breaking Box Office Records

Jurassic World Dominion is finally hitting theatres in the U.S. next week, and the new film is expected to have great success at the box office. Its predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, earned $1,308,467,944 at the worldwide box office in 2018, making it the 16th-highest grossing movie of all time. Before that, Jurassic World made $1,017,673,342 at the worldwide box office to become the 9th-highest. Now, Dominion is already starting to break some records of its own. According to Deadline, Jurassic World Dominion had an extremely successful preview night in Mexico.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Scores Sizzling $143 Million Debut, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stays Strong With $50 Million

Click here to read the full article. “Jurassic World Dominion” stomped to the top of box office charts, scoring a massive $143 million from 4,676 cinemas in its domestic debut. Despite blistering reviews, the sixth film in Universal’s dinosaur saga is looming large over a sizzling weekend at the North American box office. It’s only the third time in the pandemic era that ticket sales have collectively eclipsed the $200 million mark, according to Comscore. That’s also thanks to the enduring popularity of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is still flying high in second place. Industry analysts are encouraged that the box office...
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick: Jennifer Connelly's Role Was Set Up in the Original Film

We're talking spoilers for Top Gun: Maverick below, you're on the highway to the Spoiler Zone! It's been over three decades since the original Top Gun was released in theaters and now the highly anticipated sequel is officially here. As fans of the first movie likely remember it concludes with Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell was reunited with Kelly McGillis' Charlie, presumably to ride off into the sunset on his motorcycle. When Top Gun: Maverick begins though Charlie is nowhere in sight and isn't even mentioned. As the film continues though he quickly finds a new love interest in Jennifer Connelly's Penelope "Penny" Benjamin, and there's some implied history in their fling.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breakout Monica Barbaro Signs With Range Media Partners

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed rising star Monica Barbaro, who is currently starring as Lt. Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace in Paramount’s massive hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The follow-up to the original 1985 film has received rave reviews and a coveted A+ Cinemascore since debuting at Cinemacon and following a robust global rollout including premieres in Cannes, San Diego, London, Mexico and Japan. The film smashed Memorial Day opening records with $156m domestic and a WW cume currently over $300m. She will next be in a leading role opposite Diego Boneta in Paramount Plus’ romantic...
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Poses Key Question About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ After Film’s Record-Breaking Success

Ron Howard hopped on the bandwagon to discuss the biggest film of the summer so far, “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has broken tons of records in under two weeks. “Top Gun: Maverick” now boasts the highest Memorial Weekend debut to date. It’s also Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film, domestically, surpassing “War of the Worlds” in 2005. And ticket sales for the film dropped the lowest amount (29%) between its first and second weekend in theaters, for a film that earned over 100 million.
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film of 2022, 18 Days After Release

Before premiering in theaters over the Memorial Day weekend, film critics posited that Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick would see massive success. However, they couldn’t be sure just how much success the new movie would experience until it debuted on Friday, May 27th. Now, though, just 18 days after its release, Top Gun: Maverick has broken box office record after box office record. In addition, the film sequel has reached all-new heights, officially becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022.
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Sammy Hagar Points Out Reference to One of His Classics on Maverick’s Motorcycle

Maybe you missed the Sammy Hagar reference in Top Gun: Maverick. But trust us, the legendary rocker spotted it. We’ll give you a hint. It has to do with Maverick’s need for speed. Or call it, his inability to follow speed limits. The Hagar reference in Top Gun: Maverick comes early. Tom Cruise, as Maverick, who started the movie as a test pilot, had just exceeded Mach 10 with his hypersonic jet. But his program gets canceled and Admiral Kazansky ordered Maverick to head to NAS North Island. And when Ice Man (Val Kilmer) calls, Maverick (Tom Cruise) can’t say no.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Top Gun 2’ Cruises Past ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to Hit $400M

Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick continues to set off sonic booms. On Monday — its 18th day in release — the Paramount and Skydance movie passed up Marvel and Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to become the top-grossing domestic film of 2022 so far with $401.8 million in ticket sales through Monday.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Stomps to $53M StartBox Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Bites Off $145M OpeningBehind 'Top Gun: Maverick's' Emotional Val Kilmer-Tom Cruise Reunion Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 presently rests at $398.1 million. There’s more. Top Gun: Maverick is...
InsideHook

A Real Top Gun Grad Grades the Movies’ Flying Scenes

By summer blockbuster standards, Top Gun: Maverick already ranks as an undisputed masterpiece. Critics and audiences adore the film, as do the Hollywood execs at Paramount, who’ve got missile lock on a coveted one billion dollar global box-office payday (which would make TG:M Tom Cruise’s most financially successful hit yet). Such praise, however fawning, seems well earned, especially during a time when most people would like to forget about the sad state of the world for a few hours during a mindless matinee spent in front of the big screen. From shirtless beach football to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” TG:M channels all the nostalgia and hits every target you’d want from such a sequel, and even delivers some unexpected pathos along the way — causing the most smitten of critics to reconsider the original Top Gun as more than just a slick, two-hour exercise in Reagan era homoeroticism.
