ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Collection

By Nicole Phelps
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago

“I want to see things come back to life.” That was Brandon Maxwell in his showroom surrounded by a vibrant resort collection. After an emotional tribute to his grandmother for fall 2022 back in February, Maxwell relocated to Los Angeles for a couple of months. He co-hosted ABC’s red carpet Oscars...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vogue Magazine

15 Years on the Street: Catching Up With Street Style Legends Tommy Ton and Phil Oh

It was February 2007. Balenciaga’s Lego shoes had just walked the Paris runway and designer Nicolas Ghesquière was telling Style.com’s Sarah Mower, “It’s a big mix—a street mix, with symbols and colors that are very multicultural. […] It’s about how girls become themselves.” Outside the show, two North American guys with point-and-shoot cameras in hand were waiting to capture the “big mix” that had inspired Ghesquière’s collection: street style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Why Everyone in the Fashion Industry Is Wearing This Bans Off Our Bodies Pin

As the nation awaits the Supreme Court decision that might change the landscape for abortion healthcare in this country, today the fashion industry is taking a united stand for reproductive rights as part of Fashion Says: Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action. On Instagram, designers, stylist, and models like Batsheva Hay, Opening Ceremony’s Humberto Leon, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Christy Turlington, Karla Welch, Kate Young, and more, will be posting pictures sporting Planned Parenthood’s ‘BANS OFF OUR BODIES’ pins, along with calls to actions on what the public at large can do to help, like donating to an abortion fund, and helping independent clinics.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Vogue Magazine

Charlize Theron Rewrites Summer Hair Rules With a Brand New Color

When it comes to famous blondes, Charlize Theron is up there with the greats. Whether in films like Bombshell, or those Dior ads that see her swathed in gold from top to toe, she has long been associated with the shade. But proving she can do it all in the color department, Theron just stepped out at a party in California—supporting the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project—with new, almost black hair.
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
State
New York State
Vogue Magazine

Feeling Festive? Try These Fourth of July Nail Designs

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With Independence Day nearing, summer is undoubtedly in full swing. And what better way to celebrate than festive 4th of July nails?. Let’s set...
NFL
WWD

Ulta Beauty’s Shelley Haus Dies at 49

Click here to read the full article. Shelley Haus, chief marketing officer of Ulta Beauty, has died. She was 49.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The cause was cancer. Haus joined the retailer as vice president of brand marketing in 2014. She was elevated to senior vice president in 2017 and named CMO in 2019. Prior to Ulta, she held senior positions at GFK and PepsiCo. Under Ulta’s previous chief executive officer, Mary Dillon, and current leader, Dave Kimbell, Haus was an integral part of Ulta Beauty’s success. “Shelley’s passion, vision and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vogue Magazine

Behind The Look: The Making of Conner Ives’s Devilishly Cool—and Dua Lipa-Approved—Red Dress

What do Dua Lipa and Cruella de Vil have in common? The answer lies in what designer Conner Ives has coined “The Devil In the Red Dress.” You may recognize the beaded slip dress from Vogue’s June/July cover story featuring Dua Lipa. Now, in our most recent episode of “Behind the Look” on TikTok, Ives shares the story behind the dress he believes could “end all red dresses.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Maxwell
Vogue Magazine

Pitti’s Nitty Gritty: Stylist Tom Stubbs on Italy’s 5 Supreme Menswear Marques

Every June and January Florence throngs with every tribe of menswear. Thousands of us, hypebeast bros and peacocks alike, are all drawn to the Fortezza da Basso, where Pitti Uomo presents the most comprehensive display of top notch threads available for ogling in one place anywhere in the world. If you want to see a spot of cutting-edge conceptualism, or take in a dose of environmentally directional sportswear, or lose yourself in the shape of next year’s slacks, then this is the place to be. And of course Pitti also presents shows, with this season’s edition boasting Grace Wales Bonner as the big ticket.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Patrick McDowell Designs Seductive and Sustainable Costumes With New English Ballet Theatre

Click here to read the full article. The costumes Patrick McDowell designed for the critically acclaimed New English Ballet Theatre’s new performance Rosamunde, will be revealed inside the London’s Royal Opera House in Covent Garden on Friday. Commissioned in early 2020 and put on hold due to the pandemic until now, the project is a part of Royal Opera House’s Next Generation Festival, which spotlights promising merging artists from junior companies and premier dance schools from around the world.More from WWDJoseph RTW Spring 2023 [Photos]Knwls RTW Fall 2022 [Photos]Nicomede Men's Fall 2022 [Photos] McDowell collaborated with choreographer Morgann Runacre-Temple to create costumes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

These Fashion Brands Brought Serious Style to Milan Design Week

One of the world’s most prestigious annual expositions, Milan Design Week weaves together boutique events, immersive pop-up installations and one sprawling, spectacular fair known as Salone del Mobile. The citywide celebration presents carefully curated and often awe-inspiring exhibitions dedicated to textiles, wall coverings, furniture and decor. Surprise and delight are prerequisites and, for most brands and Italian design institutions, so is public access.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Marc Jacobs on early New York life and continuing to live in his power.

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. From an early age, I was considered by other cisgender males of my age to be effeminate. I didn’t play sports—I liked to do arts and crafts, and I handpainted my jeans, and I had very long hair and walked on my toes, and so they decided that because of those things I had to be gay. And they had much less-friendly words for it back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Dress#Souvenir Shops#Abc#Californians
Vogue Magazine

This Year, Milan Design Week Shone Brightest Through the City’s Own Design Institutions

Under the striking sun and occasional soft rain of near-summertime in northern Italy, Milan Design Week welcomed thousands of international visitors for the city’s annual celebration of furniture, lighting and decor. Composed of Salone del Mobile, an illustrious trade show positioned outside the city center, and Fuorisalone, a constellation of extraordinary exhibitions across central Milan, the event series strung together eye-catching installations and spectacular product launches to profound effect. Although there were private parties and exclusive events, public presence remained an important tenet to Milan Design Week as the city opened its door to all who were eager to explore its wealth of design heritage.
DESIGN
Vogue Magazine

Ottessa Moshfegh on Process, Hollywood, and Disrespecting Authority

Ottessa Moshfegh is known to many as the writer who best describes what it’s like “being alive when being alive feels terrible,” according to The New Yorker—and with a cast of characters including hyper-alcoholic divorcees, catatonic orphan party girls, and the clients of a what she calls a “disreputable talent agency,” it isn’t hard to see why. But there is another quality that suffuses Moshfegh’s writing too, and that’s yearning. Her misanthropes feel so terrible precisely because a sense of belonging, meaning, and home perpetually eludes them.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Maxi Skirts, Waistcoats, and Gladiator Sandals: Boho Is Back!

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Picture this: Kate Moss in suede, fringed moccasin boots, a billowy shirt, and micro denim shorts; Sienna Miller in tiered miniskirt, a low-slung, studded leather belt, and tank top; Mischa Barton in a patchwork crochet evening dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Hunter Abrams Captures All the Action From the Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet

On Sunday night, the great and good of the New York theater world made their journey to Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway’s glitziest night out, the Tony Awards. With hit shows like A Strange Loop, Company, and The Lehman Trilogy all taking home some of the night’s biggest prizes—as well as a starry guest list that included the likes of Jessica Chastain, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana DeBose—the evening celebrated the return of the Great White Way in the grandest of style.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue Magazine

A Closer Look at Ruth Negga’s Effortlessly Glamorous Tony Awards Look

Ruth Negga has spent the past few months playing the tormented Lady Macbeth in the Longacre Theatre’s production of Macbeth, on Broadway in New York. Acting alongside Daniel Craig as the Scottish King, the star tells Vogue her favorite part about being in the iconic play has been hanging out with her fellow castmates behind the scenes. “I love hanging out with them, we’re a soul family,” says Negga. Last night at the Tony Awards, Negga earned a notation for Best Leading Actress in a Play for the part. She was excited to honor all sorts of casts and crew within New York’s theatre world, her own included. “It’s been shut down for two years, so it’s a great reminder [that] we need each other and how important it is to connect,” says Negga.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Why Ariana DeBose’s Second Tony’s Look Was Especially Meaningful

As the host of the 2022 Tony Awards in New York City last night, Ariana DeBose needed several stellar outfit options. And that she had: While hitting the red carpet and nailing her hosting duties, the West Side Story star partnered with Boss on six special looks for the ceremony. She first kicked things off when she hit the step and repeat in a glitzy black sequin dress. But it was her look for the five-minute-long opening performance that was embedded with special meaning: It was designed by her girlfriend, costume designer Sue Makkoo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Designer Meruert Tolegen on the $10 French Hand Cream She Brings Everywhere

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the head-spinning age of multistep skin-care routines and mic-drop makeup launches, The One is a space for minimalists to sound off on the single beauty product that’s found a longtime spot in their carefully curated routines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy