The 6 Most Luxurious Paris Mansions That You Can Actually Stay In

In less than two weeks, the Salone del Mobile finally returns to Milan for its 2022 edition. After two-plus years, a pared-back version dubbed Supersalone in September, a postponement from April to June, and months of will-they-won't-they from the FederlegnoArredo—the fair's governing body—the 60th edition of the global design fair will officially open on June 7. "This edition will focus on two major issues," says Annalisa Rosso, editorial director of the Salone del Mobile. "Sustainability—[which is] the subject of the centerpiece Design With Nature installation by architect Mario Cucinella—and community, demonstrated by the in-depth talks program." In terms of exhibitors, though, COVID-related travel restrictions and ongoing sanctions have reduced numbers from Asia and Russia, but brands from South America, particularly Brazil, will see a larger presence at the fair.
