ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The 6 Most Luxurious Paris Mansions That You Can Actually Stay In

By Amy Tara Koch
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Paris a crop of 19th-century mansions turned hotels are trending, their pied-à-terre ambiance a boon for travelers who crave luxury lodging minus the crowds, elevators, or wait times to speak with staff. The intimacy of these bijoux hotels is one attraction—most have fewer than 20 rooms. Equally alluring is the...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

See Inside a Cruise Ship Nate Berkus Helped Design

Who better to advise on luxury cruise ship amenities than celebrities who have seen and experienced all the finer things in life? Celebrity Cruises tapped Nate Berkus, Gwyneth Paltrow, and celebrity chef Daniel Boulud to lend their expertise in interior design, wellness, and high-end French fare, respectively, for the company’s newest vessel, the Celebrity Beyond.
HOME & GARDEN
Architectural Digest

Salone del Mobile 2022: Where to Go and What to See During Milan Design Week

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. In less than two weeks, the Salone del Mobile finally returns to Milan for its 2022 edition. After two-plus years, a pared-back version dubbed Supersalone in September, a postponement from April to June, and months of will-they-won’t-they from the FederlegnoArredo—the fair’s governing body—the 60th edition of the global design fair will officially open on June 7. “This edition will focus on two major issues,” says Annalisa Rosso, editorial director of the Salone del Mobile. “Sustainability—[which is] the subject of the centerpiece Design With Nature installation by architect Mario Cucinella—and community, demonstrated by the in-depth talks program.” In terms of exhibitors, though, COVID-related travel restrictions and ongoing sanctions have reduced numbers from Asia and Russia, but brands from South America, particularly Brazil, will see a larger presence at the fair.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

ArkHaus lets you spend luxurious days aboard a sustainable floating mansion

One of my dreams is to be able to temporarily live somewhere near the ocean or any body of water. It would be ideal to actually be in the water but a yacht or cruise is not really that conducive to what I have in mind which is to have a place to lounge in with an amazing view but also be able to work when needed. So what if it was a house that could stand in the middle of water but still have all the conveniences I would need? Of course, that’s a dream for someone like me.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stendhal
Person
Louis Xiv
Person
Napoleon Iii
Architectural Digest

This Marcel Breuer–Designed Brutalist Building Has Reopened as a Net-Zero Luxury Hotel

Marcel Breuer was at the height of his fame, in 1968, when he was commissioned to design new headquarters for the Armstrong Rubber Company, in New Haven, Connecticut. His brutalist plan comprised nine stories of pre-cast concrete facade, with administrative offices suspended over low-slung workshops for research and development, like a head on a recumbent body. The stygian structure towers high above the parking lot, two interstate highways, an IKEA outlet, and the nearby harbor wharf. An eerie relic of the modern industrial era, it has largely been abandoned for the past three decades, since its subsequent owner, Pirelli Tires, sold it, in 1999.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Marble Floors#Mansions#Hotels#Art Deco#Belle Poque#Villeroy Boch
Architectural Digest

46 Backyard Ideas That Will Keep You Outside All Summer Long

Gazing out onto a vast space behind your house ought to get your mind thinking about backyard ideas. The rear is an extension of your home, and it deserves the same care and consideration as any part of the house. Your design will set the tone for all of your future outdoor spaces, so it’s important to plan accordingly. Before you can break ground on the outdoor oasis of your dreams, know what that dream is. Will you go modern or classic? Evoke a luxury spa of countryside living? Create space for entertaining or space to kick back and be alone? “Look at the big picture: the entire backyard, entire front yard, or the entire property, and envision your goals,” says Tyler Banken, an indoor/outdoor plant expert and landscape architect at Neverland, a plant resource.
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

Victorian-Era Baronial Mansion in Scotland Lists for £4 Million

A Victorian-era Scottish estate once visited by Ulysses S. Grant has come on the market asking £4 million. A Victorian-era Scottish estate once visited by Ulysses S. Grant has come on the market asking £4 million (US$5.03 million). Known as Glenmayne, the 30-acre property’s eight-bedroom baronial mansion was built in 1866 by John Murray of Galashiels, one of the pre-eminent wool brokers of the era.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Architectural Digest

Emma Stone Is Listing Her Malibu Midcentury Modern Ranch for $4.3 Million

A quick glance at real estate records would make it seem that Emma Stone’s taken a liking to life in the Lone Star State. In April it was reported that the La La Land star and her husband, Dave McCary, purchased a home in Austin, Texas the previous spring, and now, according to Wall Street Journal, they are listing their Malibu dwelling for $4.295 million with Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty.
AUSTIN, TX
Architectural Digest

5 Lush Backyard Spaces to Inspire Your Next Renovation

As the weather warms up, it’s easy to want to spend all your time outside in a lush backyard. Dining, entertaining, lounging, gardening—it’s all appealing. Although not everyone has the luxury of a grand backyard, tiny outdoor spaces can be every bit as enjoyable as their sprawling counterparts. So we’ve rounded up a handful of enviable yards with everything from a simple wood deck to creative stone landscaping to inspire your next outdoor renovation project. Whether you take a note from the easy-to-manage astroturf or the chic rattan seating, these lush backyards are sure to get you excited about the outdoors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

We’re Obsessed With Henry Golding’s Minimalist Outdoor Living Space

Airy, soft, and natural are words often used when describing the ultimate Southern California home. In the 1920s, renowned Golden State architect Rudolph Schindler described his own model residence as having “the garden become an integral part of the house. The distinction between indoors and the out-of-doors will disappear.” Today, actor Henry Golding’s Los Angeles home is a perfect example of this idea. Designed by the studio Only Way Is Up (OWIU), Henry shares his home with his wife, Liv Lo, and their one-year-old daughter, Lyla. Their home, which has design influences representative of their mixed heritage background—both partners come from families of Asian and Anglo-European descent—is a blend of cultures, with special attention paid to the outdoor living space.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Architectural Digest

Terry Crews Buys Spanish-Style Pasadena Home for $5.6 Million

It’s been less than a year since NBC’s sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine came to a close, but it would appear Terry Crews is settling into this new chapter of his life. Now that he’s said goodbye to Terry Jeffords, the character he portrayed on the show for its eight season run, Crews has returned to the quaint California city of Pasadena, where the actor and his family lived in the early aughts, per Dirt. The City of Roses is known for its architectural history, and the pad Crews reportedly picked up for $5.6 million is no exception.
BROOKLYN, NY
Architectural Digest

The 9 Best Green Paint Colors Designers Turn to Again and Again

Why leave your love for Mother Nature outside? Sourcing the best green paint colors for kitchens, bedrooms, and cozy nooks can be a fitting tribute to the great outdoors. It’s been less than a year since several paint companies dubbed a sage-like hue 2022’s official Color of the Year, and we’re already seeing this It color incorporated virtually everywhere—from the kitchens of Catskills retreats to the built-ins of historic brownstones.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This Beautifully Restored 110-Foot Yacht From the ’50s Blends Classic Style and Modern Power

Click here to read the full article. The only thing better than a gorgeous antique yacht from the ‘50s is one that’s been meticulously restored. Enter Abeking & Rasmussen’s Sans Souci. The timeless 110-footer, which Edmiston has just listed for $5.6 million (€5.2 million), underwent a multimillion-dollar refit in the late 2000s and is presented in immaculate condition. The vessel was designed by German naval architect Geerd N. Hendel and launched by Abeking & Rasmussen in 1955 under the name Verdesein. Showcasing the finest German engineering, the vessel was strong and light from the get-go, with double-planked teak on oak frames. In 2009,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Architectural Digest

Inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s Bicoastal Real Estate Portfolio

When Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent first met on a fateful furniture-shopping date in 2012, they knew that they were meant to be. The pair wed just two years later, and have followed those same gut instincts in their professional and personal lives ever since. The dynamic duo have hosted numerous home design shows together—Nate & Jeremiah by Design; Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House; and most recently, The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project—and have bought and sold many homes in those years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy