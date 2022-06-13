ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Indiana UPS Driver Comes To The Rescue of Stranded Motorist #AMAZING

By Angel Welsh
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Jasper, Indiana UPS driver was caught being kind to a stranded motorist this past week and it's the exact kind of thing that sets a good example for the rest of us. I am generally a positive person but in the world, today people are often so busy tending to...

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

20-year-old southern Indiana woman opens her own coffee shop

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman now has the title of business owner, and something she’s dreamed about since she was a kid. And that wasn't that long ago. Kaylee Branaman, 20, owns Kay’s Kafe and opened it back in January. The response she has gotten is...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Residents: Your Smart Thermostat is Slowly Making Your Home Hotter

We are in the middle of a heat wave here in the Evansville area, and if you have a smart thermostat in your home, it could be making it even hotter inside. You are most likely running your air conditioner a lot right now. It's hot and humid outside and the last thing you want is for it to feel the same inside of your house. However, if you have a smart thermostat installed in your home, you might find that it isn't as cool inside as you'd like for it to be.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Chainsaw Garden is an Eerie Roadside View

Imagine driving down the highway and looking over to see dozens of chainsaws sticking out of the ground. Well driving down Highway 66 in Indiana, that's exactly a sight you'll see!. Indiana Roadside Marvel. I love roadside attractions of all sizes. Big or small, there's always something interesting about roadside...
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Sahara Desert Dust from Africa in Evansville Skies This Week

If it looks a little hazy outside, that's not the smoke you're seeing. That's actually dust from Africa!. You are going to want to keep an eye on the sky this week, as the sky will be a little hazier than usual. It will be a beautiful sight to see, but if you're wondering why it will be so hazy over the next few days, it's all due to the Sahara Desert.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, IN
Jasper, IN
Traffic
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
WOMI Owensboro

Experience the West Side Nut Club Cruise-In Car Show on Evansville’s Franklin Street Through Virtual Reality

One of the best parts about car shows and cruise-ins is the shared love of cars passed from generation to generation. If you missed the West Side Nut Club's annual Cruise-In last weekend (and even if you didn't!) you can take an immersive tour along Franklin Street and experience it again, or for the first time, through an immersive virtual reality experience. Keep scrolling to read about how cars built a relationship between me and my dad, see photos from the West Side Nut Club Cruise-In and take a look at the virtual, interactive video walk-through of the event.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for a Family to Give Her Their ‘Seal’ of Approval [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Duchess!. Hello, world! My name is Duchess and I’m a 4 ½-year-old terrier mix. I know what you’re thinking… I sort of resemble something that just waddled up out of the ocean (like a manatee or seal pup.) And ya know something, maybe I did! No matter the case, I’m very calm and sweet-natured. I like riding in the car, enjoy going on walks, and LOVE everyone I meet. I do great around kiddos and would make an excellent family seal…I mean, dog! I do best with other big dogs and would prefer a meet and greet with other pets before settling into your home. My adoption fee is $150 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccinations. Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society, I’m sure to make a big splash with your family!
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Restaurant Serves Beer in a ‘Fish Box’

Many bars across the Evansville area offer draft beer in fish bowl mugs. The thick, heavy glass mugs look like wine glasses on steroids. But one Newburgh bar has put a unique spin, or should I say, edge, on the popular mug. Who Invented the Fishbowl Beer Mug?. While the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
indyschild.com

5 Ideas for a Quick Summer Time Getaway in Indiana

School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hot96.com

Daviess County Escapee Had Help

Daviess County Jail Escapee Mary Lou Eggleston is still on the lam. She got away by taking a jail vehicle while visiting a local Owensboro hospital where she was undergoing treatment. Eggleston is believed to be traveling with 23 year old Jayvon Fountain in a silver Chrysler 300. She was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy