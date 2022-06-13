ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Training course tells staff and students at 100 UK universities how cancel culture has 'benefits': Academics are urged to share 'collective expressions of moral outrage'

By James Robinson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An anti-racism training course has been criticised for telling university staff and students that 'cancel culture' has 'benefits'.

The 'Union Black' course says in one of its online modules: 'In relation to racial/social justice, cancel culture has been shown to realise benefits.'

According to The Telegraph, it also lists one 'benefit' of 'cancel culture' as being able to 'hold people or entities accountable for immoral or unacceptable behaviour'.

The course also reportedly urges participants to 'share collective expressions of moral outrage' and encourages them to become 'active allies' in advancing racial justice.

And it invites those taking part to sign a declaration of intent in which they can acknowledge that 'systemic racism is deeply entrenched in society'.

This is despite the opinion-splitting Sewell Report by the Commission on and Ethnic Disparities concluding last year that the 'claim the country is still institutionally racist is not borne out by the evidence'.

The training scheme, devised by the Open University and backed by banking group Santander, has been taught at almost 100 UK universities - including Leeds, Bristol and Imperial College.

And organisers say the course - dubbed a 'celebration of Black cultures and their contribution to British life' - is aimed at helping 'inform, spire and enable' participants to take 'steps towards anti-racism'.

But some of the material has come under fire from some groups, including the Free Speech Union, who have described its teaching of 'cancel culture' as 'disappointing'.

Toby Young, General Secretary of the Free Speech Union, told MailOnline: 'The practice of publicly shaming your intellectual opponents and calling for them to lose their livelihoods is absolutely abhorrent and has no place in universities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRDLE_0g97iJBi00
The 'Union Black' course says one of the benefits of 'cancel culture' is that it can 'hold up people or entities accountable for immoral or unacceptable behaviour'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmIa6_0g97iJBi00
The course also urges participants to become 'active allies' in advancing racial justice and states 'we still live in a racist society'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a62Mk_0g97iJBi00
The training scheme, devised by the Open University and backed by banking group Santander, has been taught at almost 100 UK universities - including Leeds, Bristol and Imperial College London (pictured: Library image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLKp0_0g97iJBi00
Organisers say the course - dubbed a 'celebration of Black cultures and their contribution to British life' - is aimed at helping 'inform, spire and enable' participants to take 'steps towards anti-racism. Pictured: Bristol University (library image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SLiu_0g97iJBi00
But some of the material has come under fire from some groups, including the Free Speech Union, who have described it as 'disappointing'. Pictured: Leeds University (library image)

'Academics should be free to dissent from prevailing campus orthodoxies without fear of punishment.

'For Santander and the Open University to be promoting cancel culture is deeply irresponsible. Academics should be encouraged to tolerate people whose views they disagree with, not to demand their defenestration.'

Meanwhile, the organisation's chief legal counsel, Bryn Harris, told The Telegraph: 'I am disappointed, though sadly not surprised, to learn that UK academics are being trained in the virtues of cancel culture.

The universities that have plugged Union Black on their websites

University of Westminster

University of Liverpool

University of Sussex

University of East London

University of Birmingham

Royal Holloway

Leeds

Bristol

Imperial

Strathclyde

Bournemouth University

'It seems instead that these materials were agitprop training materials, and that this is another sad example of UK universities' inability to be serious about academic freedom and freedom of speech.'

The free online course, devised by Open Universities and FutureLearn, was launched last year following a £500,000 investment from banking group Santander.

Named 'Union Black: Britain's Black Cultures and Steps to Anti-Racism', organisers aim for the course to 'explore Black cultures in Britain and provide learners with an understanding of the origins and experience of Black British history'.

Organisers say the course was in response to a Universities UK report called 'Tackling racial harassment in higher education'.

The report called on universities to improve racial literacy among senior leaders, staff and students and issued a set of recommendations for institutions to implement including 'training developed from an anti-racist perspective'.

But critics have taken against some of the material in the course, including its discussion of 'cancel culture'.

Cancel culture refers to a situation in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles – whether it be online, on social media or in person.

In one of the most high-profile examples, last year university professor Kathleen Stock lost her role at the University of Sussex following a social media storm - and student-led protests - over her views on gender.

Critics of 'cancel culture' have often accused online 'mobs' of enforcing moral conformity and stifling fair debate on important issues, including race and gender.

However, according to course documents in Union Black, the idea of calling out people for their views is 'a last-ditch appeal for justice'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkQt7_0g97iJBi00
The free online course, devised by Open Universities and FutureLearn, was launched last year following a £500,000 investment from banking group Santander. Pictured: The sign up screen for the course
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWvnM_0g97iJBi00
In one of the most high-profile examples, last year university professor Kathleen Stock (pictured) lost her role at the University of Sussex following a social media storm - and student-led protests - over her views on gender 

Material in one online module states: 'In relation to racial/social justice, cancel culture has been shown to realise benefits.'

Examples of these benefits in the material include 'holding people or entities accountable for immoral or unacceptable behaviour'.

It also encourages 'promoting collective action to achieve social justice and cultural change through social pressure'.

The training is presented by Odunayo Andrew Akinwolere, previously known as Andy Akinwolere, who featured as a co-presenter on Blue Peter.

And it also boasts contributes from the likes of Professor David Olusoga - a British historian, writer, broadcaster, presenter and film-maker who has worked with the BBC and the Guardian.

Alongside its discussion on cancel culture, the course also urges that 'we still live in a racist society'.

It also says that 'the black/white dynamic and structural racism' play a significant role in 'all areas of modern life in western nations'.

However the claim goes against the views of the Commission on and Ethnic Disparities, led by Tony Sewell.

The report, published last year and which split opinions, said the 'claim the country is still institutionally racist is not borne out by the evidence'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Aa6O_0g97iJBi00
The claim goes against the views of the Commission on and Ethnic Disparities, led by Tony Sewell (pictured). The report, published last year and which split opinions, said the 'claim the country is still institutionally racist is not borne out by the evidence'

It concluded that racism is a 'real force' but said that Britain is no longer a country where the 'system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities'. It suggested social class was more of barrier to social justice.

Santander, in a statement to the Telegraph, said the course received a positive response.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Open University told MailOnline: 'We are proud to have worked together with Santander on developing this course which is aimed at increasing awareness of racism and building allyship to support inclusion.

'Feedback from participants on the course has been extremely positive, and we are recommending it to staff and students across all UK universities.

'We developed the content for the course in collaboration with leading academics in diversity and inclusion, from both inside and outside of The Open University'.

'Feedback from participants on the course has been extremely positive, and we are recommending it to staff and students across all UK universities.'

'Feedback from participants on the course has been extremely positive, and we are recommending it to staff and students across all UK universities.'

MailOnline has contacted Santander and Open University for a comment.

