Three teens shot and wounded at Brooklyn backyard party

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being dragged several feet by a truck he collided with. The 49-year-old scooter driver was riding near Palmetto Street and Central Avenue about 11:49 a.m. when he clipped the tail of a truck that was turning onto Palmetto Street, police said. The victim […]
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life behind bars for fatally shooting an innocent teen basketball star, prosecutors announced. Justin Delapara, 21, learned his fate in Brooklyn Supreme Court after previously pleading guilty to murder in May. In July 2018, Delapara and victim Latrell Brown, 16, exchanged words […]
Two teens were arrested after a shootout was caught on camera outside a Brooklyn police precinct. Two teenagers were arrested after one of them was caught-on-camera brazenly opening fire outside a Brooklyn police precinct on Tuesday afternoon, police sources said. Jermaine Jordan and Jeremiah Forde, both 19, were chasing a...
Police say they found two boxes of grenades inside a Brooklyn home Monday morning. Police found 10 grenades inside the home. While those grenades were not live, the news shook up the neighborhood. Eva Sanabria has lived on 48th Street between Third and Fourth for more than 60 years and says she knew the family who lived here.
NEW YORK - Police are investigating four overnight shootings that injured seven people across New York City. The first happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in East Harlem, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said the suspect took off riding a Citi Bike.About 15 minutes later, three men were shot inside Starlight Park in the Soundview section of Bronx. Police said the shots came from someone in a red car.Then around 12:15 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the neck after an argument in the lobby of a building in Hunters Point, Queens. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. A few hours later, a man and woman in their 20s were shot leaving a hookah lounge in South Ozone Park. All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries. So far, no arrests have been announced in any of the incidents. If you have any information, you're asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn neighborhood watch group helped in the arrest of five people accused of stealing catalytic converters. The NYPD says Borough Park Shmira patrols captured two groups of suspects stealing the converters from parked cars in the neighborhood since last week. The incidents happened overnight Tuesday and Friday. "We caught them while they were just suspicious, circling the neighborhood," said Levi Leifer, director and founder of Shmira Public Safety. "We gave them a little space, how we call it at that time to see what they're really up to. And then once they cut out the catalytic converter, which takes usually anywhere between 40 seconds and like two minutes, soon as they did that we pursued and, right, I want to jump out and got them off the street."READ MORE: Thieves Going To Great Lengths To Steal Car Catalytic Converters, Law Enforcement Warns In NYC & Across U.S. The NYPD assisted in making the arrests. The Borough Park Shmira said it recently increased volunteer patrols at night due to a spike in catalytic converter thefts in the area.
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man beat and robbed a female straphanger aboard a subway train after she ignored his attempts at conversation, police said Monday. The 29-year-old victim was riding a southbound L train near the East 105th Street station around 9:15 a.m. June 6, when a man tried to strike up a chat […]
A 2-year-old boy who was found alone on a street corner in the Bronx Monday night has been reunited with his family, police said. A good Samaritan found the child at the corner of Randall and Olmstead avenues in the Castle Hill section of the borough around 11 p.m. on Monday, the NYPD said.
The NYPD is searching for a woman wanted for an assault that occurred Saturday in Manhattan. Police say the suspect made xenophobic remarks and released pepper spray at four women at the corner of Ninth Avenue and West 14th Street. Police released photos of the suspect online. The investigation is...
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly took several unopened packages from a residential building in Brooklyn last week, police said Tuesday. On Thursday at around 2:39 a.m., the suspect entered the building near Avenue V and Ocean Avenue through an unopened door and disabled the second door in the lobby before entering the […]
