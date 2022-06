Literally, this is what dreams are made of: making it on Broadway if you're an actor in any capacity or role, even as an understudy. Now, we know understudies usually take over because the main actor is sick or injured, which of course you never wish upon anyone unless it's in a movie or television show with crazy plot twists, humorous happenings, or murder mysteries. But they are necessary.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO