At least five dead, 27 injured as wave of weekend mass shootings in US continues

ABC News

NEW YORK — At least seven mass shootings have occurred across the country since Friday night, making this the fourth consecutive weekend in which U.S. law enforcement officers have responded to multiple incidents involving four or more victims shot.

Shootings this weekend have left at least five people dead and 27 injured in seven cities, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a site that tracks shootings across the country. The website defines a mass shooting as a single incident involving four or more victims.

The string of consecutive weekend mass casualty incidents began over the Memorial Day holiday, when at least 17 shootings left a total of 13 dead and 79 injured in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tenn. Last weekend, at least 11 mass shootings erupted, leaving a total of 17 dead and 62 injured across the nation.

Since a May 14 suspected racially motivated attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket left 10 Black people dead and 18-year-old white teenager charged with multiple counts of murder, there have been at least 63 mass shootings nationwide, an average of two per day, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Adding to the carnage, were mass-casualty shootings this weekend in New Orleans, Detroit, Louisville, Kentucky; Decatur, Georgia; Antioch, Tenn.; Gary, Indiana; and for the third straight weekend in Chicago.

The shootings this weekend came as a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators announced Sunday that they have reached agreement on the framework of a plan to curb what Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., described as "the gun violence epidemic that has plagued our country and terrorized our children for far too long."

Indiana nightclub shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

A man and a woman were killed and four patrons were injured when gunfire erupted early Sunday at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana, according to police.

The shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. at the Playo's Nightclub, the Gary Police Department said in a statement.

When officers arrived at the nightclub, they found a 34-year-old man near the entrance unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said. Inside the nightclub, officers discovered a 26-year-old unresponsive woman, who had also been shot, police said.

The two mortally wounded victims were taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake, where they were pronounced dead, according to police. The Lake County, Indiana, coroner's office identified them as Jah'Nice Quinn, 26, of Merrillville, Indiana, and Jonte Dorsey, 34, of Joliet, Illinois, according to ABC station WLS-TV in Chicago.

Four other people were shot in the incident, including one who was critically injured, police said.

No arrests were announced and a motive for the shooting remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.

4 injured in New Orleans street shooting

At least four people were injured when a shooting erupted on a street in New Orleans early Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded around 4 a.m. at an intersection in the Mid-City section of the New Orleans, leaving four men with injuries to the neck, knee, elbow and hand, the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement. The victims were all taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

No additional information on the shooting was released.

4 shot, 2 fatally, at Tennessee pool party

Two men were killed and two others were wounded when gunfire broke out at a pool party in suburban Nashville, Saturday night, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. at the Hickory Hollow Apartment complex in Antioch, Tennessee, roughly 11 miles southeast of Nashville, police said.

Police sources told ABC affiliate WKRN in Nashville that an exchange of gunfire broke out during a birthday party that was going on at the apartment complex's swimming pool.

Officers responding to calls of shots fired found one victim, whose name was not immediately released, dead at the scene and others wounded, according to police. A victim, identified by police as 20-year-old Kalem Burford, was taken by private car to Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, where he was pronounced dead.

The two wounded victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Homicide investigators were working Sunday to identify a suspect or suspects and a motive for the shooting.

5 injured in Chicago drive-by shooting

Five people were injured, one critically, in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the South Side of Chicago, authorities said.

The episode unfolded in an alley in the Gresham neighborhood, where a group of people were gathered, according to an incident report from the Chicago Police Department. Around 3:20 p.m., a car drove up to the group and at least one occupant opened fire, police said.

One victim was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital in critical condition while three men ranging in age from 24 to 42 were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been announced.

5 teenagers shot near Louisville bridge

Five teenagers were injured Saturday when a barrage of gunfire was unleashed on a group of people gathered near the Big Four Bridge in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. and arriving officers found three teenagers suffering from gunshot injuries, including one critically wounded, LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger said at a news conference Saturday. Two other teenagers with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, he said.

Two teenagers later arrived at the hospital for treatment in their own car with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were announced.

4 shot at Detroit bachelor party

At least four people were shot Saturday during a bachelor party at a short-term rental house in Detroit, police said.

The shooting erupted around 12:25 p.m. in the Davison-Schoolcraft neighborhood on the west side of the city. Police said they are searching for a black SUV that witnesses said drove up to the front of the home and at least one occupant opened fire.

All of the victims were treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No one has been arrested in the incident.

1 killed, 3 injured in Georgia restaurant shooting

A 48-year-old man was killed and three other men were injured when a shooting broke out in a restaurant in Decatur, Georgia, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a fight over a woman escalated into a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at Fletcher’s Place, a restaurant in the Gallery at South DeKalb shopping mall, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

All four shooting victims were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, including the man who was pronounced dead, police said. The slain victim was identified by police as Daletavious McGuire.

Police told ABC affiliate station WSB-TV in Atlanta that they suspect the shooting started when an intoxicated customer got into an argument over a woman with either another customer or employee.

No arrests have been announced.

Five people were injured, one critically, in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the South Side of Chicago, authorities said.

The episode unfolded in an alley in the Gresham neighborhood, where a group of people were gathered, according to an incident report from the Chicago Police Department. Around 3:20 p.m., a car drove up to the group and at least one occupant opened fire, police said.

One victim was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital in critical condition while three men ranging in age from 24 to 42 were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been announced.

5 teenagers shot near Louisville bridge

Five teenagers were injured Saturday when a barrage of gunfire was unleashed on a group of people gathered near the Big Four Bridge in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. and arriving officers found three teenagers suffering from gunshot injuries, including one critically wounded, LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger said at a news conference Saturday. Two other teenagers with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, he said.

Two teenagers later arrived at the hospital for treatment in their own car with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were announced.

4 shot at Detroit bachelor party

At least four people were shot Saturday during a bachelor party at a short-term rental house in Detroit, police said.

The shooting erupted around 12:25 p.m. in the Davison-Schoolcraft neighborhood on the west side of the city. Police said they are searching for a black SUV that witnesses said drove up to the front of the home and at least one occupant opened fire.

All of the victims were treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No one has been arrested in the incident.

1 killed, 3 injured in Georgia restaurant shooting

A 48-year-old man was killed and three other men were injured when a shooting broke out in a restaurant in Decatur, Georgia, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a fight over a woman escalated into a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at Fletcher’s Place, a restaurant in the Gallery at South DeKalb shopping mall, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

All four shooting victims were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, including the man who was pronounced dead, police said. The slain victim was identified by police as Daletavious McGuire.

Police told ABC affiliate station WSB-TV in Atlanta that they suspect the shooting started when an intoxicated customer got into an argument over a woman with either another customer or employee.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.