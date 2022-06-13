ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a nan and love dishing out cleaning hacks – I’ve got a great tip which means you’ll never have to iron again

By Kate Kulniece
 3 days ago

A GRANDMA has gone viral after revealing an easy hack for getting your garments crease-free without having to iron them.

Ironing is a task that most of us avoid like the plague - it's long, tedious and sometimes even after what feels like hours of ironing, the garment is just as full of stubborn creases as it was in the beginning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ba8Tw_0g97ORvk00
The savvy nan claimed that chucking in a few ice cubes with your garments will make them crease-free Credit: Instagram / brunchwithbabs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSS6D_0g97ORvk00
The ice cube hack is ''easy peasy'' and works like a charm, she claimed Credit: Instagram / brunchwithbabs

Luckily, one savvy nan has come up with a solution, which she's also shared on social media, The Express reported.

The trick was shared by Babs, also known as brunchwithbabs on Instagram, who's dubbed herself the “internet mom/grandma you didn’t know you needed”.

The American, who encourages fans to “come for the family recipes and stay for the motherly advice”, has become the go-to for many who seek all kind of advice - from three ways to keep the house tidy, to making the best ‘friend in need’ chicken casserole.

In a recent video, the grandma revealed how she gets creases out of clothes, without having to iron them.

“Babs Hack *tip: high heat, works great on cotton and another option is throwing in a damp rag which also works like a charm,'' the social media-famous nan captioned the clip.

Dressed in a funky, colourful shirt and white trousers, Babs said: ''Do you like to iron on a beautiful sunny day? Me neither.

''Try ice cubes instead.”

The whizz then went on to demonstrate: “Wrinkled dresses right into the dryer.

“Four to five ice cubes right in,'' she revealed, before adding that you should let the ice cubes do their magic for 10 to 15 minutes.

Once the time was up, Babs came back to take the garment out - and the stunning summery dress was wrinkle-free.

“Easy peasy, how’s that!” she remarked.

Since being uploaded, the video has gained more than a whopping 50,000 likes and thousands of comments too.

“Always use a damp cloth but love this idea too!!” one revealed.

Another suggestion read: '' have spray bottle filled with water that I keep on top of the dryer.

''Spritz the wrinkled clothes & run the dryer for a bit. Because I hate to iron!!”

“WHAT??? Life changing!! Love this,” a third commented.

A fourth fan agreed, saying: ''Babs, you are honestly changing our lives!!''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiNQn_0g97ORvk00
Babs explained that the secret behind crease-free clothes is ice Credit: Instagram / brunchwithbabs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrpwB_0g97ORvk00
15 minutes later, your clothes should be all crease-free Credit: Instagram / brunchwithbabs

Cleaning hacks and tips

Here are some tips to help you clean your home like a pro:

