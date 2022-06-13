ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father-of-three, 69, who tried to sell his ex-partner's £1m seaside home whilst she was away and firebombed a neighbour's £40,000 Range Rover is jailed for four years

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A scorned boyfriend who tried to sell his ex partner's £1million home from under her and firebombed a neighbour's £40,000 Range Rover after she told police he had been breaking in next door has been jailed.

Graham Harmes, 69, waged a five-month stalking campaign against Dr Margit Szel, 70, after their seven-year relationship broke down, which began with him sneaking into her luxury seaside home in Bowleaze Cove, Weymouth, Dorset, on multiple occasions.

The father-of-three broke in, moved her possessions, took important documents, and even superglued the locks. The 69-year-old also once told Dr Szel he had hired an 'SAS-type' to follow her.

He even arranged for an estate agent to look around the house, take pictures and put it on the market while his ex-partner was away.

At one stage, in October 2021, neighbour Jennet Bennett witnessed Harmes damage Dr Szel's car and reported it to the police.

In retaliation, Harmes then destroyed her £40,000 Range Rover by setting it alight in the middle of the night, causing an explosion outside her home.

His behaviour left both terrified women to fear living in their own homes.

Harmes pleaded guilty to stalking, arson that was reckless as to whether life was endangered and witness intimidation. He was jailed for four years and five months at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Graham Harmes, 69, has been jailed for four years and five months after being found guilty of stalking, arson and witness intimidation on his ex partner at Bournemouth Crown Court

Harmes, a father of three, had suffered mental health problems following the death of his wife of 43 years who died from a brain tumour, before he met Dr Szel.

The couple had been together for seven years and bought the £1million contemporary home overlooking the sea at Bowleaze Cove.

But the relationship broke down by Christmas 2020, and Dr Szel said they agreed he would transfer his share of their property to her and she would pay him £1,000 a month for ten years.

Harmes disputed this arrangement, and kept a key for the property which he started to use in June 2021 when Dr Szel was away working as a locum doctor.

Laura Deuxberry, prosecuting, said that on 7 June last year, he let an estate agent in to evaluate the property and got him to come back two days later to photograph the house.

Particulars were drawn up and sent to Harmes and the house was then listed for sale before Dr Szel returned on June 10.

Harmes waged a five-month stalking campaign against Dr Margit Szel, 70, after their relationship broke down, which began with him stalking into her luxury seaside home in Dorset. Pictured is Dr Szel's neighbour's Range Rover which Harmes firebombed after she told police he had been breaking in next door
In retaliation to Dr Szel notifying police, Harmes destroyed the neighbour's £40,000 Range Rover by setting it alight in the middle of the night, causing an explosion outside her home

Ms Deuxberry said: 'When Dr Szel returned home she discovered a number of important personal documents were missing. Two days later she arrived home to find the locks had been superglued and had to sleep in her car and call a locksmith the next morning.'

The court heard that Dr Szel found out about her house going on the market and informed the estate agents on June 15 that she had not agreed to sell it.

Bournemouth Crown Court heard on June 20 she found Harmes had cut off the ears of a sentimental elephant toy she had and other items had been moved around the house.

Ms Deuxberry said: 'His actions led her to feel frightened and scared. She felt his behaviour was unpredictable and erratic. It caused her to fear for her life and feel frightened about what might happen next.'

Pictured is Dr Szel's luxury seaside home in Bowleaze Cove, Weymouth, Dorset, which the couple previously owned together in their seven-year relationship, but after the relationship broke down, Dr Szel said they agreed he would transfer his share of their property to her and she would pay him £1,000 a month for ten years

On September 21 he returned to snap off her windscreen wiper, which was captured on CCTV and witnessed by neighbours, and two days later he went back with a ladder and broke a window to gain access.

On October 17, Harmes called and left voicemails for Dr Szel as well as sending an email which said: 'I have a man following you day and night. He follows you to work, he even enters the house when you are not there. He's an old friend from years back, SAS style.'

After Harmes was charged with stalking, he was released on bail on October 19 with a condition not to go to the property.

But within hours he got drunk, stole petrol from an Esso garage and set fire to Mrs Bennett's car using a pair of shorts doused in petrol and put under the bonnet.

Mrs Bennett was woken at 1am by a 'massive bang or whooshing noise' and a bright orange light filling her bedroom. She looked out the window and saw her car alight.

Robin Leach, defending, said Harmes was suffering mental health problems at the time and the property dispute did not excuse his behaviour but did offer some explanation.

Graham Harmes pictured on CCTV after firebombing the neighbour's £40,000 Range Rover
Mr Leach said: 'His actions were not well carried out - climbing onto a balcony in broad daylight and breaking a window is not clever. You might interpret a lot of his actions as a cry for help given the position he was in.

'He has no reason or excuse for setting fire to Mrs Bennett's car but his state of mind at the time was he was so upset he was probably going to take it out on anyone helping his ex-partner.

'Mental health problems in 2021 caused the behaviour. Other than two drink driving convictions, he has an unblemished history. He does now realise he should not have behaved in that way.'

Recorder Robert Weekes QC said: 'It is clear that this conduct had a very serious effect on Dr Szel and Mrs Bennett. These entirely innocent individuals have been made to live in fear in their own homes.

'This is a tragedy, not only for the victims, but for yourself, having lived a productive and industrious life that you now find yourself in what should be your retirement in custody.'

He sentenced Harmes to a total of four years and five months in prison, with the seven months spent in custody since October to be taken into account.

He also ordered him to pay £650 compensation to Mrs Bennett and £5.80 to Esso garage for the petrol and made a restraining order preventing Harmes from contacting either woman.

SAYIT
2d ago

Men can be dangerously retaliatory when scorned. When they break up with women, they and society expect the woman to suck it up and move on. After all, it’s not very lady like to get angry, complain or retaliate. But men not only get angry, but too often resort to murder when they don’t get their way.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

