Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants on Dewey Beach DE

This week’s ramblings were inspired by the recent opening of the new Hammy’s Burgers & Shakes in Rehoboth. Hammy’s is part of the Ava’s Hospitality Group that includes Ava’s Pizzeria and Theo’s Steakhouse in downtown Rehoboth. Of course that got me thinking about steaks. To be fair, everything gets me thinking about steaks. If you’re from Philly, you might be thinking of an elongated sandwich stuffed with thin-cut beef grilled with onions and topped with bright orange cheese from a bright orange spray can. There is certainly nothing wrong with that. But today it’s all about actual steaks grilled over fire, or iron skillet-seared with butter and garlic and finished in a blazing hot oven. By the way, do give Theo’s ribeye a try. A value-added is that it includes owner Chris Agharabi’s amazing mashed potatoes.

11 HOURS AGO