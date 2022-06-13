ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants on Dewey Beach DE

PhillyBite
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article- If you are looking for the best seafood in Dewey Beach, look no further. Woody's Dewey Beach is a local favorite, and you can try the world's best crab cake. You can also try craft beer at Dewey Beer Co. or visit Nalu Surf Bar and Grill for a tropical...

www.phillybite.com

Cape Gazette

Conch Island Key West Bar and Grill reopens in Rehoboth

After more than a decade on Rehoboth Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach, Conch Island Key West Bar and Grill has reopened in a new location in Henlopen Square off Rehoboth Avenue Extended. The original Conch Island opened in 2010. Owner Bryan Derrickson announced in December the restaurant would relocate after...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Feeling carnivorous? Read on…

This week’s ramblings were inspired by the recent opening of the new Hammy’s Burgers & Shakes in Rehoboth. Hammy’s is part of the Ava’s Hospitality Group that includes Ava’s Pizzeria and Theo’s Steakhouse in downtown Rehoboth. Of course that got me thinking about steaks. To be fair, everything gets me thinking about steaks. If you’re from Philly, you might be thinking of an elongated sandwich stuffed with thin-cut beef grilled with onions and topped with bright orange cheese from a bright orange spray can. There is certainly nothing wrong with that. But today it’s all about actual steaks grilled over fire, or iron skillet-seared with butter and garlic and finished in a blazing hot oven. By the way, do give Theo’s ribeye a try. A value-added is that it includes owner Chris Agharabi’s amazing mashed potatoes.
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Restaurants in Bethany Beach DE

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best restaurants in Bethany Beach, Delaware, you've come to the right place!. Check out our Staff's favorite Place to Eat on Bethany Beach. We'll talk about Off the Hook, DiFebo's Restaurant, and Bethany Boathouse. Where to Eat in Bethany Beach. DiFebo's Restaurant...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

‘A nice last day’ for dining at original Nicola Pizza

For the past 50 years, visitors and locals alike have enjoyed many meals in the booths of the wood-paneled original Nicola Pizza on North First Street in Rehoboth Beach. That tradition ended June 12 with the final day of dining service at the original location. Nick Caggiano Sr. and his...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cat Country 107.3

Vintage NJ: Take A Look Around The Old Zaberer’s In North Wildwood, NJ

If you're local to the shore area along the Jersey coast, you may wonder what keeps all the Shoobies and Bennys coming back year after year. It's nothing for you to take the short hike to the beach, but for all these people that have been making long treks to the Jersey Shore since they were kids, what keeps them coming here verses going somewhere else for vacation?
georgetowner.com

Easton’s New Culinary Treasures        

Psst. Come closer. In case you haven’t heard, there’s a culinary renaissance going on in Easton, the charming historic getaway on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. While this delightful destination still enjoys oodles of small-town charm with quaint antique shops, coffee houses and horse-drawn carriage tours, a tsunami of change is transforming this once sleepy town into a sophisticated dining mecca. 
EASTON, MD
WPG Talk Radio

Why People in NJ Wait Months to Get Into This Exclusive Restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden (literally) gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Restaurants in Sea Isle City, NJ

- This review is based on my recent visit to Sea Isle City, NJ. I was particularly impressed by Basilicos Ristorante-Pizzeria. You can also try Mike's Seafood, Braca Cafe, or O'Donnell's Pour House. Here's a quick summary of my meal. I hope you enjoy the article as much as I did. I look forward to my next visit to this charming coastal city!
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
southjersey.com

Best of the Shore 2022

Every summer, the Shore becomes our home away from home; a place to gather with family and friends and celebrate. And while the pandemic has been lingering over our heads for more than two years, the good times continue to roll in each our favorite seaside towns. To get ready for what’s shaping up to be another memorable season, we made our way from Long Beach Island down to Cape May in search of the best food and drink along the coast. We’ve got you covered from casual bites and fine dining spots to our favorite places to grab a drink and soak up the atmosphere. Who’s ready to get this party started?
CAPE MAY, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Five Upbeat Bars in Salisbury, Maryland

Home of Salisbury University, this mid-size Maryland city has a fun bar scene year-round. Whether you prefer college dives and beer or upscale venues and cocktails, there are several places where you can drink with friends and enjoy the nightlife in Salisbury. Here are five upbeat bars in Salisbury you and your buddies will love.
Garden & Gun

My Town: A Creative Leader’s Easton, Maryland

For much of his life, Al Bond has nurtured the artistic culture of his hometown of Easton, Maryland, and the charming waterfront hamlets that comprise Talbot County on the Chesapeake Bay. As the CEO of the arts-focused Avalon Foundation since 2008, Bond orchestrates 300-plus activities yearly, including art and theater classes, concerts, a festival— and the local farmers market.
EASTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Ocean City welcomed 15th annual Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The 15th annual Ocean City Air Show took place this weekend in an event that was fun for the whole family. Joining us with more is the director of public relations for the air show, Chris Dirato.
OCEAN CITY, MD
aroundambler.com

Blue Bell couple open Outer Banks Boil Company in Ocean City, New Jersey

Blue Bell residents Pat and Lisa Traver opened the Outer Banks Boil Company at 1309 West Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey on June 10th. The catering and to-go restaurant specializes in seafood boils and is part of a small chain that originated in Carolla, North Carolina. The company started as a college project and now has nine locations along the eastern seaboard.

