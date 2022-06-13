ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ga. Man Kills Baby Daughter's Mother, Then Kidnaps and Kills Girl Before Turning Gun on Himself

By Chris Harris
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Georgia are investigating after a double murder-suicide claimed the lives of a 1-year-old girl and both of her parents. A statement indicates the Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert for Jaquari Bennett on Saturday evening, soon after she was abducted from her mother's Covington home by...

Reg Fake
3d ago

investigators are looking for information??? Sure sounds like they have all of it already. Unless there's something else they're not telling us.

