German economy minister welcomes move to higher interest rates

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Monday welcomed the European Central Bank's indication last week that it would deliver next month its first interest rate hike since 2011. read more

"I think it is right that the key interest rate is being lifted," Habeck told a forum on the eastern German economy.

"The main driver of inflation at the moment is absolutely, clearly the energy price," he added.

Habeck said the government was working to secure new energy supplies and to promote renewables and more energy efficiency.

Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.